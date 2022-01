ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Police Chief Delbert Peterson died Tuesday at the age of 98. Peterson served as Chief of Police for 20 years, between 1957 and 1977. He joined the police department in 1949. A graduate of West High School, Peterson served in the Navy during World War II, and was at […]

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO