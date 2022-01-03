New year, new job? Marion County to hold 4 job fairs this month

File photo of job fair. (WFTV)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Are you looking for a new job to start off the new year? Marion County will hold four job fairs in January.

The county is hiring for more than 60 positions across 18 departments.

Positions are available in animal services, library, environmental services, parks and recreation, and more.

All full-time positions working 35 hours or more per week are eligible for benefits, including health, life, dental, vision and long-term disability insurance. They can also participate in the Florida Retirement System.

Hiring managers will be holding on-the-spot interviews for certain positions.

Here’s a list of career fair dates and times:

Saturday, Jan. 8: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Belleview Library – 13145 SE County Hwy. 484, Belleview, FL 34420

Wednesday, Jan. 12: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Dunnellon Library – 20351 Robinson Road, Dunnellon, FL 34431

Thursday, Jan. 13: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Marion Oaks Community Center – 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala, FL34473

Wednesday, Jan. 19: 4 p.m. to7 p.m. — Forest Community Center – 777 S. Hwy. 314A, Ocklawaha, FL 32179

