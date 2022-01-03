ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Italian Limoncello Cupcakes

By Italian Chocolate
italianchoco.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese lemony cupcakes are so refreshing and delicious. They get some added zest thanks to Limoncello. This liqueur always reminds me of my Christmas holidays in Verona, my hometown, when we used to drink it for the holiday season after desserts – it was our family thing. Today, I prepare these...

italianchoco.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cupcakes#Holiday Season#Limoncello#Food Drink#Italian#Sec
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC News

Easy air fryer recipes to get you started if you get one as a gift

If you received one of the hottest kitchen appliances of 2021 for Christmas, then these air fryer recipes are a tasty way to test your new gift out. Coco Morante, author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Oven Cookbook," shared two dinner ideas with "Good Morning America" to make the most of the hit kitchen item.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Should You Be Refrigerating Bread?

There was a time when you'd find a on nearly every countertop in the country. They were a fixture until the mid-20th century. Although they might not be as common today, this doesn't mean you don't need a place to store your bread. If you want to maintain a clutter-free kitchen, you might find yourself looking for an out-of-the-way place to store your loaves. A place like the refrigerator might make sense aesthetically since it frees up counter space, but is a cold environment like a fridge really the best place to store bread? To find out, we asked Kimberly Baker, Extensions Food Programs and Safety director at Clemson University if you should store bread in the refrigerator. This is what we learned.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

8 best slow cookers for delicious dinners with minimal fuss

A slow cooker can transform weekday meals so you always come home to a hot, nutritious dinner, however busy your day gets. And as slow cookers work especially well with cheaper cuts of meats and vegetables, they can even help cut household costs too.There’s no need to spend a fortune to get started with slow cooking. Although pricier appliances come with extra functions, including keep-warm and delayed start modes, the basic slow cook setting provided pretty similar results across the board.Whatever your budget may be, everyone should consider capacity before buying. Most slow cookers hold between 3.5l and 4.5l which...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Make lunchtime tastier with this vegan jackfruit larb

Larb – a type of salad widely eaten in Thailand – has been given the Bosh! treatment in this healthy-but-tasty finger-food version. It’s brilliant for when you have friends over and want something fun and informal to dig into.Jackfruit larbServes: 4 (as a lunch or starter)Ingredients:2 x 400g tins jackfruit1 lemongrass stalk1 garlic clove2.5cm piece fresh ginger2-3 red chillies10g fresh coriander10g fresh mint50g salted peanuts2 baby gem lettuces1 tbsp groundnut oilFor the dressing:2 limes1 banana shallot1 tbsp light soy sauce1 tbsp sweet chilli sauceMethod:1. Preheat oven to 200C. Line a baking tray. Make sure you have a clean tea towel,...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Slow Cooker Italian Beef

As someone who was born and raised in Chicago, but spent much of my adult life in New York City, I am often asked about my pizza affiliation. While I am not one to fight for the supremacy of one slice over the other, I will argue that a Chicago-style Italian beef is hands-down the best sandwich in the country.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

10 best outdoor pizza ovens that are definitely worth your dough

There’s a kind of alchemy involved in making pizza at home using one of the many outdoor pizza ovens that are currently available. Watching the raw ingredients turn into mouth-watering, smoky slices is a culinary delight, so you need a product that you can guarantee will make the most of all your hard work in the kitchen every time you fire it up.Crucially, heat is everything when it comes to good pizza and the oven needs to hit the high temperatures needed to cook the dough (usually around 500C) without taking too long to warm up. The oven should also...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

You won’t miss dairy in this vegan cheese and onion tarte tatin

A tarte tatin is a great way to use up any onions you have knocking about in the cupboard – and don’t go to the trouble of making your own pastry, as the Bosh! guys recommend using a ready-made sheet from the supermarket.Vegan cheese and onion tarte tatinServes: 8 as a starter or 4 as a mainIngredients:7 mixed red and white onions (about 500-600g)3 tbsp vegetable oil1 tbsp dairy-free butter10 sage leaves1 tbsp sugar2-3 tbsp balsamic vinegar20g smoked dairy-free Cheddar1 x 375g sheet ready­ rolled dairy-free puff pastrySalt and black pepperTo serve:Green saladMethod:1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Put a...
RECIPES
italianchoco.com

Lemon Whip Dip (5-Minute Recipe)

This lemon whip dip is a real refreshment in the hot summer days. Simple and delicious, you can eat it with fruits, biscuits, pound cakes, ice-creams and other sweet treats of your choice. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 cup lemon curd. 8 oz. whipped topping (I used Cool Whip)
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy