Like the original oil boomtowns of Texas past, it looks like Austin's "boomtown" status may be slowing down, according to U-Haul's 2021 data. The moving truck company found Texas to be the No. 1 growth state of 2021 and Austin—labeled the best city in the world to move to by a 2021 U.K. study —No. 16 for U.S. cities, making it one of the state's top growth areas. The rankings were measured by comparing the net gain of over 2 million one-way U-Hauls that entered and left U.S. cities in 2021.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO