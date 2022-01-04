ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Eldest Trump children won't comply with subpoenas from New York attorney general

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pt3Y_0dbcTucA00

Former President Trump’s eldest son and daughter have refused to comply with subpoenas issued by the New York State attorney general’s office as it conducts a civil investigation into the way the family real estate business valued its holdings.

“A dispute has arisen between the OAG and the Individual Trump Parties regarding the Subpoenas,” a document filed Monday said.

The document, filed jointly by New York Attorney General Letitia James and an attorney for the Trump Organization, said Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump will now be named as respondents in James’ ongoing inquiry, which parallels a criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

“As her investigation into financial dealing of the Trump Organization continues, Attorney General James is seeking interviews under oath of Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump," a spokesperson for the AG's office said. "Despite numerous attempts to delay our investigation by the Trump Organization, we are confident that our questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered because no one is above the law.”

MORE: Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to halt civil probe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j818F_0dbcTucA00
Carlos Barria/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. during President Donald Trump campaign rally at Kenosha Regional Airport in Kenosha, Wisc.

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump sought to quash the subpoenas Monday evening in a motion.

Alan Futerfas, an attorney representing both Trump children, questioned James' motives: her office is also involved in the criminal investigation of the Trump Organization.

“The goal of the subpoenas is all too clear: Attorney General James seeks to circumvent the entire grand jury process and nullify Moving Parties’ most fundamental constitutional and statutory rights by requesting that they provide non-immunized testimony to the OAG – when the OAG/DANY is jointly conducting a grand jury investigation,” Futerfas wrote in a motion to quash the subpoenas, which he said violate the rules of criminal procedure.

The former president and his company have denied wrongdoing and have attacked the investigation as political.

The ongoing criminal investigation has so far resulted in indictments against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg on tax charges.

Prosecutors said the company had been paying Weisselberg’s rent, living expenses, private school tuition and car lease without proper reporting on tax returns. Both pleaded not guilty.

Comments / 2558

Zues War
3d ago

Treat them like the civilians that they are! They are not above the law! If it were anyone else, they would arrest them for sure!!

Reply(178)
741
Kelly Allison
3d ago

at some point civil proceedings should turn criminal? they already got away with stealing millions from charity no jail, a fraudulent university, they are repeat offenders

Reply(158)
448
Mona Peterson
3d ago

@Daisy L. Dulick... now, that's LUDICROUS, obviously you have never done any extensive research on the trump family.... they're CRIMINALS.... they've even stolen from children's charities.

Reply(84)
345
