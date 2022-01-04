Police investigating I-5 head-on crash, unrelated hit-and-run

UPDATE: The victim and the suspect are identified in the fatal Sunday freeway crash.

Portland police are investigating two fatal traffic accidents that happened late Sunday and early Monday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at 11:20 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 2, when officers responded to a report of a car traveling south in the northbound lanes on Interstate 5. As officers were responded, they were notified of a head-on crash on northbound I-5 involving two vehicles, just north of the South Macadam Avenue exit.

When officers arrived, they found a head-on crash had occurred. The driver traveling in the correct direction was already dead. The wrong-way driver was taken to a local hospital.

The Major Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. Northbound I-5 was closed but has since reopened.

Police have identified the driver who died as a result of the crash as Salvador Manuel Rodriguez-Lopez, 34, a disabled Navy Veteran who had just celebrated his birthday.

The driver of the vehicle driving the wrong way is identified as Amr Elzagh, 40. He is in custody and has been charged with: Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII); Reckless Driving;

Assault in the Second Degree; Criminally Negligent Homicide; Manslaughter in the First Degree; and Manslaughter in the Second Degree.

Anyone with information is urged to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 22-1617, or call 503-823-2103.

The second investigation began at 5:33 a.m.. Monday, Dec. 3 when North Precinct Officers were dispatched to the area of Northeast Alderwood Road and Northeast Cornfoot Road on the report of a hit and run to a pedestrian. Officers and medical personnel found the pedestrian deceased.

The driver of the vehicle which hit the pedestrian did not stay at the scene and their identity is unknown. Officers identified and taped off the crime scene, and the Major Crash Team responded to assume control of the investigation.

Northeast Alderwood Road was closed from Northeast Cornfoot Road to Northeast 82nd Avenue while the investigation continued.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-1793, or call (503)823-2103.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.