Nevada State

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

By Yan Kaner
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Democratic Nevada Sen. Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Sunday.

Events will include formal arrival and departure ceremonies.

Reid served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years, including eight years as Senate majority leader. He was the longest-serving senator in Nevada history when he retired in 2017.

Reid’s funeral is planned for Saturday at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas.

Reid died last month at age 82 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

He leaves behind his wife, Landra, and five children.

Cuomo due in court virtually after DA drops fondling case

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Cuomo will be required to appear virtually for a court session Friday as a judge considers a prosecutor’s request to dismiss a fondling case against the former New York governor. Albany County District Attorney David Soares asked Judge Holly Trexler on Tuesday to dismiss the misdemeanor complaint, just three days […]
