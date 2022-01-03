ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

PBR Has An…Unusual Suggestion For People Who Are Doing Dry January: “Eat A**”

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago

I don’t know why people would decide to do dry January voluntarily.

I was thinking about it yesterday as I was hungover in bed from three straight nights of drinking like I was in college again, and this is by far the worst week of the year.

The holidays are over, everybody’s hungover and dreading going back to work, college football season is basically over (unless you’re an Alabama or Georgia fan, because those are the only people excited about the championship game this year), and the weather sucks.

It’s the perfect time to drown your misery, yet for some reason people are always on their “new year, new me” bullshit and decide that they’re going to give up alcohol for the month.

Hard pass.

Well if you ARE for some reason doing a sober January this year, Pabst Blue Ribbon , the classic American beer, has an…unusual suggestion for you to replace all that alcohol:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzepK_0dbcTmna00

Umm…everything ok over there, PBR?

The tweet has (unsurprisingly) already been deleted, but the responses were hilarious while it lasted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K23qJ_0dbcTmna00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439hDb_0dbcTmna00

There was also speculation that this was somebody at PBR’s way of pulling an Antonio Brown and going out in a blaze of glory.

Whatever the case, somebody check on the fine folks over there at PBR. Maybe give them a beer so they don’t have to…well, you know.

Either way, somebody’s either getting fired or getting a raise after this one.

UPDATE: dude got fired…

Pabst Blue Ribbon VP of Marketing, Nick Reely, released the following statement:

“We apologize about the language and content of our recent tweets. The tweets in question were written in poor judgment by one of our associates.

In no way does the content of these tweets reflect the values of Pabst and our Associates.  We’re handling the matter internally and have removed the tweets from our social platforms.”

I mean, yeah… kicking off the new year with a rogue tweet about eating ass is probably poor judgement BUT… heading back to work after the new year, miserable, still hungover, we were all looking for a reason to start the day with a smile.

Thank you.

The post PBR Has An…Unusual Suggestion For People Who Are Doing Dry January: “Eat A**” first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

Don't Do Dry January. Try "Mindful Drinking" Instead.

Dry January has rather humble roots, starting as a public health campaign for an English charity in 2013. But in the near-decade since, it’s become a global phenomenon: last January, one in seven Americans participated in the movement. If the goal of participation was to reduce drinking throughout the...
WEIGHT LOSS
JustLuxe.com

Enjoy a Dry January in 2022

Every year since 2012, there has been an annual public health campaign encouraging the public to practice abstaining from drinking alcohol for at least one month. January is a good time to start, since many of us have been feasting and drinking since Thanksgiving. Eliminating alcohol for one month not only helps in reducing one's waistline but promotes wellness, a better night's sleep and can help save money.
DRINKS
jupitermag.com

A Sweet Sip for Dry January

The national trend toward low-alcohol and zero-proof cocktails is spurring participation in “Dry January,” with 13 percent of Americans abstaining during the month last year. Tommy Bahama is in the mainstream of that trend with four creative, nonalcoholic options. “We wanted to bring the island-inspired cocktail experience to those who choose not to drink alcohol,” says Rob Aspaas, cocktail director and regional manager of Tommy Bahama restaurants. “The popular Blue My Mind combines muddled blueberries and passion fruit juice. The ingredients are shaken with ice, finished with scratch lemonade, and topped with club soda. Says Aspaas: “The sweetness of freshly muddled blueberries is the perfect counterpoint to the tart and tangy passion fruit juice, and it makes for a perfectly refreshing zero-proof option.”
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
TrendHunter.com

Dry January Refreshments

Dry January offers a chance for people to reset their drinking habits and HOP WTR sets itself apart as a sparkling refreshment that's hop-forward. The crisp, non-alcoholic brew boasts no calories or sugar, and it is purposefully crafted with mood-boosting ingredients. With stress-busting hops, adaptogens and nootropics, the beverages are functional, refreshing and full of flavor from Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic and Azacca hops that are reminiscent of an IPA. The canned drinks, which can be enjoyed for Dry January and beyond, are offered in flavors like Classic, Blood Orange, Mango and soon, an all-new Lime variety.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bismarck Tribune

Doing dry January? Try these non-alcoholic TikTok drink recipes

After a holiday season of excess, cutting out alcohol can be a healthy way to start off the year. If you’re trying dry January this year, these TikTok mocktail recipes will give you something delicious to drink for your evening nightcap.
RECIPES
theatlanta100.com

Benefits to jumping on the Dry January bandwagon

After the last sip of celebration bubbly, it might be time for a holiday detox. Dry January is an annual tradition for many with plenty of reasons to consider taking part:. • Mood boost – Alcohol is a depressant, so your mood will likely become more stable. • Improved...
HEALTH
myneworleans.com

Trying Dry: Dry or Semi-Dry January Tips, Tricks and Solidarity

Today is day of contradictions. It’s day two of Carnival season — the booziest time of the year — and day 7 of Dry January — the non-drinking challenge that began in the UK and went international. If you are one of the brave New Orleanians tackling an alcohol free month, I salute you! I know you can do it. How do I know? If you read this blog regularly, you’ve probably noted that, since Dry July of 2020, I’ve been alcohol free. I know you guys — it sounds outlandish to me, too! This is a gal who loves her champagne! But, I realized that I love the way not drinking alcohol feels better than I like drinking it. Thankfully, going teetotal doesn’t mean I had to give up champagne. There are some fabulous dealcoholized options out there, such as Noughty AF and Sovi Sparkling Rosé, and with a glass of that in my hand — don’t smirk, I’m serious — I’m good to go with and with no hangovers. So, if you are on the wagon this January, I’ve rounded up my past blog posts, along with other links to help keep you occupied (that’s half of the battle, really), plus offer inspo, motivation and resources.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
WSBS

Hey Massachusetts, Doing Dry January? Check Out These Wicked Good Non-Alcoholic Beers

I had some Coors Light and a little champagne on New Year's Eve. I love Coors Light, we all know that, but sometimes you need a break for your mental and physical health. "Dry January" is a public health campaign so to speak to encourage people to abstain from alcohol for 30 days. It started in Europe in the WWII era but has been increasingly popular in the last 10 years in the U.S.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS 58

More people are embracing a sober start to the New Year with 'Dry January'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dry January is a time when many people cut alcohol out of their life for the month. It's a trend that more and more people are jumping on each year. Bill Shufelt is the cofounder of Athletic Brewing. He joined CBS 58 on Thursday, Jan. 6 to talk about why more people are embracing the yearly tradition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kiss951.com

Here’s When Most People Will Give Up Dry January

A lot of folks spend have good intentions to start their healthy new year off by taking part in Dry January, where you stay off the booze for a whole 31 days. But let’s face it, a lot of folks do not make it the entire month, and now a new report reveals when most folks are likely to give in and order their first cocktail.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbr#Dry January#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Pabst Blue Ribbon#American#Slimjim#Pabst Blue Rimmin#Waitrapp#One0nine
myfox28columbus.com

Dry January mocktails recipes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s growing in popularity as more and more people are turning to 'Dry January' which means no alcohol during the month of January. Getaway Brewing Company, co-founder Colin Castore and bartender extraordinaire Steve Simeon share their tips to making the best mocktail recipes for "Dry January” with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mountain View Voice

Dry January Meets The Food Party!

Happy New Year Food Partiers! I hope you’re awash in good food and drink, celebrating the art of the dinner party with friends, and enjoying a personal feeling of good health that comes from eating high-vibe foods of the earth. On celebration flip-side, you realize of course that all...
DRINKS
Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks Adds PetCo Park Show In San Diego To 2022 Stadium Tour

Looks like Garth Brooks is adding to his already extensive list of stadium shows in 2022. The country music icon has just announced that he’s scheduled a show in San Diego, California, slated for March 5th at 7:00 PM at Petco Park. This will be his first time playing at Petco Park, and he’ll be playing in San Diego for the first time in seven years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
womensrunning.com

Does Dry January Work?

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. On January 1, 2017, New York City–based writer and runner Hilary Sheinbaum ushered in the New Year with a resolution: to not drink alcohol...
KENTUCKY STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Doing dry January? Try these non-alcoholic TikTok drink recipes

After a holiday season of excess, cutting out alcohol can be a healthy way to start off the year. If you’re trying dry January this year, these TikTok mocktail recipes will give you something delicious to drink for your evening nightcap.
RECIPES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

88K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy