More than 2K schools closing over COVID concerns in first week of 2022

By Nick Smith, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

(NewsNation Now) — For the first week of January, more than 2,000 schools were prepared to close for at least one day due to COVID-19 concerns, according to Burbio, a company that tracks school data.

There are 21 states with at least one school district closed or transitioning to remote learning this week.

Some schools might be closed for a day, others for the entire week as school districts nationwide are adjusting as students return to classrooms.

Back-to-school disruptions are the heaviest in the Northeast and Midwest, which have been hit hard by the omicron variant of COVID-19.

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

A lot of the largest school districts in the nation are choosing to rapid test students as they head back, including Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Los Angeles schools are not requiring a negative test to return, but they will be testing random groups of students throughout the week to determine how many cases there are in the school population.

State
Washington State
rochesterfirst.com

RCSD student dies from COVID, school officials say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester City School District student has died from COVID-19, according to officials from the school he was attending. School leaders from Rochester’s Leadership Academy for Young Men posted the following on the school’s Facebook account Saturday afternoon:. “Dear Leadership Academy Family,. It...
ROCHESTER, NY
delawarepublic.org

Schools forced into remote learning because of COVID related absences

A surge in COVID-19 across the state is forcing some school districts to go virtual. But the closures are because of staffing, not the spread of COVID in schools. New Castle County Vo-Tech, Christina and Capital school districts have turned to virtual learning this week citing operational issues. And Milford School District planned to have its high school go virtual Monday and Tuesday before snow closed schools completely.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
qrockonline.com

Illinois Schools Will Not Follow CDC Quarantine Guidance

The latest CDC quarantine guidance shortening isolation time from ten to five days won’t apply to Illinois schools. The Illinois State Board of Education said they’re following guidance for schools from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Schools can utilize a test-to-stay policy which allows a student who was in contact with a positive case to avoid a quarantine as long as they are asymptomatic.
ILLINOIS STATE
informnny.com

Syracuse City School District shuts down due to COVID-19 cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Syracuse City School District website, students will not have school on Monday, January 3, due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases reported across the District and the lack of substitutes available to cover absences. COVID-19 at-home test kits will still...
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Will Close Schools 2 Days Next Week To Allow Teachers To Prepare Lessons For Virtual Learning

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will close school buildings next Monday and Tuesday to allow teachers to prepare lessons in the event their schools switch to virtual learning, according to a letter to staff from Superintendent Darryl Williams, administrators and union leaders. The school system’s Division of Curriculum and Instruction has prepared learning activities focused on science, social studies, math and language arts for students to complete on Jan. 10-11. The lessons will be available on the Schoology platform. “We are providing this planning time to all teachers now to minimize disruption should an individual school have to temporarily...
TOWSON, MD
The Independent

Covid news – live: Concern over Omicron spread among over-50s, as Zahawi says priority is keeping schools open

Despite a drop in the UK’s daily case count, a senior minister has said the government has fresh concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid as it begins to spread in those aged 50 and above. “They’re the ones who, if you recall in the earlier waves, ended up in hospital with severe infection and hospitalisation and sadly death rates went up,” Nadhim Zahawi told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, adding it was “good news” that 90 per cent of the age group had received a booster jab.The education secretary also said this morning it was his “top priority”...
EDUCATION
CBS Chicago

COVID-19 Cases Have Led To Substitute Teacher Shortages, Moves To Remote Learning In Many Suburban School Districts

CHICAGO (CBS) — A substitute teacher shortage is creating a big problem in some suburbs. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported Wednesday, it was a truly all-hands-on-deck approach at Deerfield Public Schools District 109 in the north suburbs, which has about 2,600 students. Leaders have asked qualified parents to apply as teachers online, and are tapping other staff members to step in. “A librarian might be a first-grade teacher, or our music teacher might be in fourth grade,” said Deerfield Schools Supt. Mike Simeck. Our goal from the beginning has been to get kids to school and keep them there, and the communication...
DEERFIELD, IL
NBC Bay Area

Some Bay Area Schools to Move Classes Online Due to Rising COVID Concerns

The Hayward Unified School Board voted Friday to move classes online for all students next week due to the rising COVID-19 surge. “As of this morning, we had 507 student positive cases, 165 elementary classroom closures, and then 615 impacted secondary classrooms,” said superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne. Milpitas parents...
MILPITAS, CA
Chicago Tribune

More suburban schools close as COVID-19 surge hits teachers. At one district, more than 500 employees are out sick.

Even remote learning is not an option for some students at a growing number of suburban schools, where the spike in COVID-19 cases this week has sidelined teachers and staff, suspending classroom instruction amid a critical statewide shortfall of school employees. At Elgin-based Community Unit School District 46 — the second largest school district in Illinois — officials announced that five ...
HANOVER PARK, IL
