BlackBerry‘s time has finally come to an end. According to a new report from Liliputing, the company will be shutting down support for both its BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry PlayBook OS, effectively rendering your mobile and tablet devices defunct. As of January 4, 2022, the two operating systems will cease some of their core functions, including making phone calls, text messaging, or even emergency calls to 9-1-1. BlackBerry says that WiFi and mobile data may also become “unreliable,” with apps like BlackBerry Link, BlackBerry World, BlackBerry Protect, BlackBerry Messenger, BlackBerry Blend and BlackBerry Desktop Manager all having “limited functionality.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO