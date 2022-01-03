62-year-old Mark Baer dead after being hit by a vehicle in Jefferson Parish; driver sought (Jefferson Parish, LA) Nationwide Report

Officials identified 62-year-old Mark Baer, of Trout Run, PA, as the man who lost his life following an auto-pedestrian accident Friday in Jefferson Parish.

The fatal hit-and-run crash took place just before 6:00 p.m. on US 90 near W. Tish Drive. According to the investigation reports, Baer was walking east on the right shoulder of US 90 near W. Tish Drive while a dark-colored pickup truck was heading east on US 90 in the same area that Baer was walking [...]

