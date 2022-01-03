ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 2K schools closing over COVID concerns in first week of 2022

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nick Smith
 5 days ago

For the first week of January, more than 2,000 schools were prepared to close for at least one day due to COVID-19 concerns, according to Burbio, a company that tracks school data.

News 4 Buffalo

‘Test to Stay’ could start next week for Erie County schools

(WIVB) — Starting next week, unvaccinated students in Erie County exposed to COVID-19 can stay in school, as long as they test negative. On Friday, Erie County Health Department officials met virtually with more than 150 school leaders to present their Test to Stay protocols. Through this program, unvaccinated students, who would normally have to […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Hartford Courant

COVID-19 closes more schools Tuesday as administrators struggle with staff shortages; Ansonia schools closed rest of the week

COVID-19 forced more Connecticut schools to cancel classes Tuesday as the omicron variant continues to spread throughout the state. Ansonia schools are closed for the week. So many school employees in Ansonia are affected by the virus, the school system can no longer safely provide in-person instruction, Joseph DiBacco, superintendent of schools, said in a letter to parents. Remote learning is ...
ANSONIA, CT
KX News

Turtle Mountain schools to close for 2 weeks after rise in COVID cases

Citing a public health emergency, Turtle Mountain schools will close for nearly two weeks in an effort to reduce rising positive COVID-19 cases. Belcourt schools, Dunseith Indian Day School and Ojibwa Indian School will close from Jan. 5-14. Schools will remain closed on Monday, Jan. 17 because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will […]
BELCOURT, ND
millburysutton.com

Sutton Schools report more than 200 students absent due to COVID

SUTTON -- Sutton Public Schools is not immune to the latest surge in coronavirus cases. Superintendent Theodore Friend reported to the Sutton School Committee on Jan. 3 that 207 students, and 11 staff members, were absent when schools returned from the holiday break; most of these absences were attributed to the spread of the omicron variant, which has sent case numbers skyrocketing throughout the state.
SUTTON, MA
wcti12.com

ENC county reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases over past week

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Onslow County Health Department reported 802 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The county also reported one COVID-19-related death of a person over 65 with underlying conditions. The death toll for the county is now at 281. There are currently 772...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools to be closed on Friday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Due to inclement weather, Baltimore County Public Schools and offices will be closed on Friday, January 7th. The Virtual Learning Program will also be closed. All school and community activities in school buildings are canceled. All childcare programs are canceled. The post Baltimore County Public Schools to be closed on Friday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
News 4 Buffalo

Off-duty Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputy charged with violating order of protection

(WIVB) – An off-duty Erie County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with second-degree criminal contempt, accused of knowingly violating an order of protection following a domestic violence-related incident. Robert M. Dee, 40, of Eden, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Eden Town Court. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, deputies responded to Dee’s home […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Will Close Schools 2 Days Next Week To Allow Teachers To Prepare Lessons For Virtual Learning

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will close school buildings next Monday and Tuesday to allow teachers to prepare lessons in the event their schools switch to virtual learning, according to a letter to staff from Superintendent Darryl Williams, administrators and union leaders. The school system’s Division of Curriculum and Instruction has prepared learning activities focused on science, social studies, math and language arts for students to complete on Jan. 10-11. The lessons will be available on the Schoology platform. “We are providing this planning time to all teachers now to minimize disruption should an individual school have to temporarily...
TOWSON, MD
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County towns to distribute free COVID tests to residents

(WIVB) — The Cheektowaga Police Department reported Friday afternoon that the town has received a supply of COVID-19 rapid test kits from Erie County for distribution. Similarly, the Town of Tonawanda announced Friday evening that it will also be distributing kits this weekend. Both distributions will be drive-thru events. Tonawanda will host their kit pick-up […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
