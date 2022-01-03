ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ideanomics' WAVE Expands Sourcewell Partnership On Wireless EV Charging

By Akanksha Bakshi
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) subsidiary WAVE expanded the Sourcewell partnership to lower the upfront costs of wireless EV charging. Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering cooperative purchasing with...

www.benzinga.com

