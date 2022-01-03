ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSP investigate True Value burglary in Palmyra Township

By Nico Rossi
 5 days ago

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Blooming Grove are investigating a theft that occurred at True Value, early Monday morning.

Troopers say the incident occurred around 04:30 a.m. Monday when the unknown suspect(s) forced their way inside the True Value store located on Route 6 near Hawley.

According to police, the suspect(s) took a large number of power tools as well as a safe, which was located inside the store.

The suspect(s) left the scene in a white pickup truck, law enforcement says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Blooming Grove at 570-390-2003.

