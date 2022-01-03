ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monson, MA

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Monson

By Seth Rosenthal
 5 days ago

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Monson Monday morning.

According to a statement issued by the Monson Police Department, local police and fire crews were called to the corner of High and Margaret Streets after a person was reportedly hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was brought to Baystate Medical Center for serious injuries but is expected to be okay.

MAP: High Street & Margaret Street in Monson

The incident is currently being investigated by the Monson Police Department.

