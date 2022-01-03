Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Monson Monday morning.

According to a statement issued by the Monson Police Department, local police and fire crews were called to the corner of High and Margaret Streets after a person was reportedly hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was brought to Baystate Medical Center for serious injuries but is expected to be okay.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Monson Police Department.

