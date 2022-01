Former world champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders has backed YouTuber Jake Paul in his row with UFC boss Dana White.Paul, 24, has frequently criticised White for the way he treats his fighters - particularly when it comes to the financial splits they receive.And earlier this week the internet sensation turned fighter challenged the head of the UFC by insisting he would quit boxing and take on Jorge Masvidal in the octagon if White adhered to a list of demands.He then went on to add: “1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50k (it’s $12k now).“2) Guarantee UFC fighters 50%...

