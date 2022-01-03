ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prayer Painting with Sheryl Rogers

By Tommy Acosta
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 5 days ago
Sedona AZ : On Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM MST sat the Sedona Artists Market Gallery located at 2081 West State Route 89A, Suite 11, Sedona, AZ 86336, here will be a Prayer Painting event with Sheryl Rogers.

With your energy and prayers, the forgiving nature of paint – you will create a powerful tool to manifestation, meditation and healling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LiI8Y_0dbcQKSP00
Healing in Sedona

Your Prayer Painting is a beautiful visual way to amplify the process of your connection to your deep desires and to bring Inner Peace.

Paint N Play is an expressive and joyful process of creating works of art. Paint N Play is not a structured paint by numbers kind of class. At Paint N Play, we teach creativity not technique. The journey is more important than the outcome.

Your process begins with a meditation to clear the mind of any thoughts, concepts, ideas or beliefs of a how a painting should be painted or how a painting should look when it is complete. After you have been given art guidelines, we begin to create in a supportive environment created to breakthrough limitations and fear. We play with paint, color, sponges, brushes, water or anything else you are guided to use in the process, to see what wants to come through you onto the canvas. We never try to make a painting.

