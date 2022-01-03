Bears are hopeful Justin Fields can play in season finale

(670 The Score) The Bears are hopeful that rookie quarterback Justin Fields can play in their season finale at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Fields has missed the Bears' last two games with an ankle injury, which he suffered during a game on Dec. 20 at Soldier Field. The 22-year-old Fields has played in 12 games and started in 10 this season while dealing with multiple injuries.

"Again, it's always going to come down to his health," Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday.

The Bears will have a better sense of Fields' health by Wednesday, when they return to the practice field at Halas Hall. Veteran quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Nick Foles have filled in for Fields during his absence, with each leading the Bears to a win apiece in Chicago's past two games.

On Sunday, Dalton led the Bears to a 29-3 win over the Giants at Soldier Field. He would step back in as the starter if Fields is unable to play in the finale.

Fields has completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He hasn't started in a victory since Oct. 10, when Chicago won 20-9 in Las Vegas.

"He's put a lot of time and effort into this year into developing and becoming better as a quarterback," Nagy said. "What this will enable him to do is finish on a high note."

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .