ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

30 Airbnb Rentals To Host A Dream Wedding

By Melissa Maynard
House Digest
House Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqOOT_0dbcQHoE00

Airbnb has so many great rentals, including romantic Airbnbs with hot tubs , unique accommodations , and out-of-this-world beach houses , so why not source out a wedding venue on the site? "Airbnbs feel more intimate, and there are so many unique options, making it easy to do something you haven't seen before," says Erika Hernandez, owner of The Greatest Adventure Weddings, to Brides .

According to Martha Stewart , choosing an Airbnb for your wedding venue can rival many traditional choices, such as a banquet hall. That's because Airbnbs often have similar amenities, plus one major benefit: You and your guests will have a place to rest your head when the party's over.

But before you click to book, The Knot recommends reaching out to the host to divulge your plans for a wedding, as there could be extra fees. Whether you're looking for a modern abode with stunning beach views or an intimate space for just a few guests, there's truly something for every type of couple. Here's a look at our favorite Airbnb rentals to host a dream wedding, with many options perfect for intimate micro weddings.

Dairsie Castle In Fife, United Kingdom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDhZ1_0dbcQHoE00

The Dairsie Castle Airbnb is fit for a royal celebration just 15 minutes from St. Andrews and an hour from the romantic town of Edinburgh. It has six bedrooms and sleeps 14 guests. May we suggest an intimate dinner in the Great Hall for your nearest and dearest, and post-dinner drinks by the fireplace.

Cabin Creek Lodge In Easton, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k20Kp_0dbcQHoE00

The 10,000-square-foot rustic Cabin Creek Lodge Airbnb in Easton, Washington is an ideal wedding venue for 150 guests; it has six bedrooms to comfortably accommodate up to 40 guests overnight.

Creative Event Venue In Houston, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQlrP_0dbcQHoE00

If you're looking for a unique venue in Houston, Texas, we have found it! This versatile Airbnb has enough room to host 40 guests and offers up 6 foot tables, 40 chairs, and a table to creatively display your food, drinks, and wedding cake at no extra charge!

LOFT606 In Chicago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kcTq_0dbcQHoE00

The 5,307-square-foot LOFT606 Airbnb has a 26 foot timber beamed ceiling and plenty of sunlight pouring through the skylight to make it an ideal venue for a micro wedding in Chicago.

Luxurious Beach Wedding In Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oD5cC_0dbcQHoE00

Host your intimate beach wedding at Panorama, a six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom oasis in Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas. The Airbnb venue has a unique backyard with a hot tub and magical string lights, and you can take in the calming atmosphere from its rooftop deck.

Bridgehampton South Grand Estate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24KudL_0dbcQHoE00

This 6,200-square-foot grand estate would make for a magical wedding destination in Bridgehampton, New York. The Airbnb boasts six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, ideal for hosting 13 guests overnight. But, its best amenity has to be the heated saltwater pool in the backyard.

Beautiful Retreat In St. John, Virgin Islands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EpYib_0dbcQHoE00

The perfect destination wedding accommodation actually exists, and it's in the St. John Virgin Islands. The seven-bedroom Airbnb retreat overlooks Denis Bay and the Sir Francis Drake Passage, and is a quick walk to Jumbie Beach. If you ask us, this is the perfect place to enjoy your honeymoon, too.

The House That Jack Built Located In Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqNI5_0dbcQHoE00

The House that Jack Built is an Airbnb located in Gallatin Gateway, Montana near Big Sky Resort and Yellowstone Park. It's the ultimate outdoorsy wedding getaway, suitable for small intimate weddings for 16 guests.

Desert Wedding In Indio Hills, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38SLb8_0dbcQHoE00

A wedding can feel like an escape at this seven-bedroom desert oasis designed by architect Kenneth McCallum. Plan an outdoor gathering and sit-down dinner celebration for up to 18 guests. Other jaw-dropping amenities at this Airbnb include the saltwater pool and swim-up bar.

Borgia Castle In Tuscany, Italy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZDKb_0dbcQHoE00

Have an intimate, fairytale wedding with 13 guests at the seven-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom Borgia Castle Airbnb in Tuscany.

The Glass House In Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYj6R_0dbcQHoE00

The Glass House Airbnb is a stunning five-bedroom property on 40 acres that overlooks Lewis Smith Lake in Bremen, Alabama. It's about a 45-minute drive from the hustle and bustle of Birmingham while feeling a world away.

Cactus Moon Getaway In Yucca Valley, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NiSA5_0dbcQHoE00

Enjoy a Mojave Desert wedding 3,500 feet above sea level at this Airbnb in Yucca Valley, California. Not far from Joshua Tree National Park , it can accommodate up to 14 guests overnight on 2.5 acres.

The Farm At Marshtown In Dover, Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJI2p_0dbcQHoE00

If you're dreaming of an idyllic farm wedding, The Farm at Marshtown in Dover, Delaware is our pick. The Airbnb has three bedrooms and is ideal for small weddings for 12 guests.

Wonder Haus In Pagosa Springs, Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTzDU_0dbcQHoE00

Wonder Haus Airbnb is an incredible choice for an elopement or great to enjoy with a few of your closest friends. The Netflix "World's Most Amazing Vacation Rental" property has enough space for six guests. However, the best part has to be the observation tower for stargazing. We can't think of anything more romantic!

Triple S Ranch Near Calistoga, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrIrs_0dbcQHoE00

Take in the best sunsets in Wine Country at the 20-acre Triple S Ranch, ideal for hosting your rehearsal dinner, ceremony, party, and brunch the following day. Guests will be wowed with the ceremony under a canopy-strewn Walnut tree while the receptions and parties take place in the Airbnb 's event barn.

Couffins Castle Near Bordeaux

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnxGG_0dbcQHoE00

Imagine your wedding ceremony and reception taking place at an 18th-century castle near Bordeaux, France. Couffins Castle Airbnb is an incredible property with ample space, including a park with beautiful magnolia trees that could be a spot for a large tent. It has nine bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Aegean Island Villa Near Athens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PT1Wx_0dbcQHoE00

Delenia is an Aegean Island villa near Athens that's exquisite, per Vogue . The Airbnb has five bedrooms with fireplaces, three dining areas, two living spaces for plenty of room to spread out, and two kitchens (plus a chef that cooks daily). The property has six buildings throughout, giving off the feeling of your own village.

Majestic Villa In Tuscany

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pvox_0dbcQHoE00

Be whisked away to Tuscany and set your idyllic wedding at a nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom Airbnb villa. The owners are well-versed with planning weddings, as well as cooking classes and wine tastings, so your guests will surely be entertained during your wedding weekend.

Outstanding Luxury In Quepos, Costa Rica

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQt6M_0dbcQHoE00

Looking to get married immersed in nature, luxury style? This Airbnb in Quepos, Costa Rica is the perfect place for your dream wedding with 30 guests. Drink in panoramic views of the Pacific ocean and the jungle while looking for birds, sloths, and monkeys.

Outdoor Wedding Near Hill Country Wineries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31PsYu_0dbcQHoE00

Enjoy 500 acres of pure bliss in Round Mountain, Texas, near Hill Country wineries. For large groups of up to 30 guests, this Airbnb has a dining barn ideal for receptions, a pavilion for outdoor dining and dancing, and six vintage airstreams to accommodate overnight guests.

18th-Century Hudson Valley Manor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAqoV_0dbcQHoE00

Celebrate at a manor from the 18th century in the Hudson Valley, New York. The 1200-square-foot pavilion with views of the pond would be ideal for an intimate ceremony. This Airbnb boasts five bedrooms and can host 14 guests overnight.

Brooklyn Loft With Rooftop Deck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhWIa_0dbcQHoE00

Host a wedding reception for 50 guests at this 2,000-square-foot loft in Brooklyn. The Airbnb has a 1,000-square-foot deck with incredible views of the city. It's an ideal venue since it's a quick walk to popular locations like the Green Building and 501 Union for ceremonies.

Luxury Home In The Hamptons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QD9qM_0dbcQHoE00

This stylish Airbnb is described as "modern rustic," boasts seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, and sits on nine acres. The owners have private boat charters, and we recommend the newly minted married couple enjoy their sunset cruise.

The Mountain Mermaid In Topanga, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7MfG_0dbcQHoE00

The Mountain Mermaid Airbnb is a 7,000-square-foot home with a storied past. It opened in the 1930s as a country club, and it was also Mickey Choen's gambling house. Today, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom retreat is described as magical by those who have rented it.

Impressive Mansion In Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZ5F5_0dbcQHoE00

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this stately Airbnb has impressed past guests with its unique character. Host your rehearsal dinner on the property and an intimate wedding in the large backyard. With six master suites, there is plenty of space for your closest guests to celebrate your wedding weekend.

CocoVivo On A Bioluminescent Lagoon In Panama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nd4sR_0dbcQHoE00

Located on Cristóbal Island, Bocas del Toro in Panama, the CocoVivo Airbnb is a relaxed jungle oasis ideal for non-traditional nuptials. Property managers and private chefs are on hand to cater to your whims, while you kayak the mangrove forest and swim in the magical bioluminescent lagoon.

Loft At The Flatiron In NYC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFopV_0dbcQHoE00

The Loft at Flatiron is an intimate Airbnb venue space in New York City, perfect for small gatherings of ten guests. It comes with a host and a bartender and has an outdoor terrace, making it an ideal spot in the city.

An Elegant Mansion Near Disney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5Wai_0dbcQHoE00

Enjoy a nine-bedroom, ten-bathroom Airbnb villa dubbed The Formosa Grand located in the Formosa Gardens Estates in Kissimmee, Florida, near Disney. The sprawling mansion boasts marble floors and 20-foot ceilings and is excellent for small weddings.

The Lodge At River Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47IgAG_0dbcQHoE00

This Airbnb host has overseen many catered, farm-to-table, sit-down dinners at The Lodge at River Valley, making it a top pick for intimate wedding receptions. It's located on the Musconetcong River in Asbury, New Jersey, and is close to shops, restaurants, and a 240-acre farm.

5-Palms House In Miami

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073Aw0_0dbcQHoE00

Ideal for micro weddings, 5-Palms House in Miami can hold up to 40 guests for a wedding and host up to 12 guests overnight. This Airbnb provides all the services you need for your wedding, including catering, flowers, videography, photography services, and our favorite part, champagne breakfast for the couple in their honeymoon suite.

Read this next: 35 Gorgeous Mansions You Can Rent On Airbnb

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
theresandiego.com

This Boutique Hotel Is Hosting A Wedding Planners Dream Event

Join us for The Aisle magazine launch party, a bespoke wedding experience hosted at The Guild Hotel in Downtown, San Diego!. Demand for weddings has only gone up since the pandemic, which is why this January, The Guild Hotel in downtown San Diego and Aisle Planner are hosting the wedding event of the season. Aimed to inspire, each space throughout the boutique hotel property will be transformed to celebrate The Aisle Magazine‘s launch, an elevated, modern and bespoke wedding magazine curated by The Aisle Guide.
SAN DIEGO, CA
therealdeal.com

Wackiest Airbnb listings of the year

Airbnbs are not only a convenient place for lodging when taking a trip–some can also be an experience in themselves. The publication Confused.com recently came out with a roll call of the wackiest and weirdest listings on the site, as rounded up by the New York Post. The collection spans the United States and beyond, and emphasizes one-of-a-kind offerings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
New York City, NY
Society
City
Bridgehampton, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Alabama, NY
TravelPulse

Create Your Dream Destination Wedding in Las Vegas

When most people think of destination weddings, they think of tropical beachfront all-inclusive resorts in Mexico or on an island in the Caribbean. Others think of extravagant ceremonies in the French countryside or small gatherings in a charming European village. However, with the ever-changing travel restrictions over the past almost...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lmgfl.com

Airbnb Adventure

The trippy world of Alice in Wonderland is the inspiration for an over-the-top vacation rental in Fort Lauderdale. The five-bedroom layout at 301 Isle of Capri Drive, just a short walk from Las Olas Boulevard, features a Mad Hatter Tea Party dining room, an Enchanted breakfast area, a Distorted Mirrors living room, a human-sized rabbit hole under a hand-painted 3D tree under the staircase—and other novel spaces.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
architecturaldigest.com

The 7 Best Airbnb Hawaii Rentals Are Just a Click Away

Ever wondered what it’s like staying on a lava field near an active volcano? What about perching in a luxury tree house boasting rainforest views? The best Airbnb Hawaii rentals out there will transform your curiosity into a reality. Channel your inner Bretman Rock, cross Hawaii off your travel bucket list, and stay in one of many uniquely curated rental spaces. From Frank Lloyd Wright’s one and only home in Hawaii to an eye-catching home in Koloa sitting right in front of the Kukui’ula Golf Course, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Airbnbs ready to welcome you and your family for your next getaway. Scroll on to find the best paradise properties for your next adventure.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Wedding#Rent#Destination Weddings
visitpalmsprings.com

Have A Palm Springs Big Dream Wedding

Exchanging vows. Cutting the cake. Dancing the night away with family and friends. The biggest day of your life involves a lot of planning. And it all has to be perfect! No worries in Palm Springs. Choose one of Palm Springs renowned full-service resorts and event spaces, and arranging your...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
Glam.com

10 Wedding Gifts That Couples Will Actually Appreciate Receiving

Along with all the excitement around weddings comes at least some amount of stress. Even if you’re just a guest, there’s inevitably a lot of planning and coordinating involved — including finding the best wedding gifts for the soon-to-be-married couple. These days, most couples have online registries for their wedding gifts, but it never hurts to go outside the box to find something a bit more personal. It’s also entirely possible that a couple may have missed some essential items on their registry and will be appreciative of you filling in the gaps.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
104.5 KDAT

Is This the Best Winter AirBnB in Iowa?

January isn't really the best time to go on vacation for a lot of people. I mean, PTO doesn't really come aplenty in the first month of the year. BUT, if you're looking for a weekend getaway in the Hawkeye State, we've got you covered. This isn't just a sit-inside-because-it's-cold-as-frick, getaway, either. You'll find this lakeside cabin has plenty to do in Clarion. Not only can you go ice fishing on the lake right outside, but there's the opportunity for snowmobiling at this remote location as well.
IOWA STATE
matadornetwork.com

10 Airbnb Estes Park area rentals for a beautiful Rocky Mountain National Park stay

Colorado is the perfect place to sneak away for a while. Rocky Mountain National Park is the place to dig into nature — hiking, scenic drives, camping, fishing, and even backcountry skiing are available in abundance here. Booking an Airbnb near Rocky Mountain National Park puts you close to the action, which then optimizes the amount of time you can spend exploring rather than commuting. Here are the top Airbnb Estes Park and Airbnb Rocky Mountain National Park rentals.
TRAVEL
weddingchicks.com

Fairytale Wedding In An Ancient Lebanese Hotel

In an ancient stone venue, draped in silk and candlelight, this couple tied the knot in Lebanon close to family and friends. The bride traded her lab coat for a stunning Elie Saab mermaid gown and looked every bit the part of a princess on her big day, tiara and all. The groom kept it classic with a double-breasted suit and a black bowtie. Under a canopy of trees, dripping with twinkle lights, the two dined with their nearest and dearest and cherished being close to them after having to be so long apart.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
440
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy