30 Airbnb Rentals To Host A Dream Wedding

Airbnb has so many great rentals, including romantic Airbnbs with hot tubs , unique accommodations , and out-of-this-world beach houses , so why not source out a wedding venue on the site? "Airbnbs feel more intimate, and there are so many unique options, making it easy to do something you haven't seen before," says Erika Hernandez, owner of The Greatest Adventure Weddings, to Brides .

According to Martha Stewart , choosing an Airbnb for your wedding venue can rival many traditional choices, such as a banquet hall. That's because Airbnbs often have similar amenities, plus one major benefit: You and your guests will have a place to rest your head when the party's over.

But before you click to book, The Knot recommends reaching out to the host to divulge your plans for a wedding, as there could be extra fees. Whether you're looking for a modern abode with stunning beach views or an intimate space for just a few guests, there's truly something for every type of couple. Here's a look at our favorite Airbnb rentals to host a dream wedding, with many options perfect for intimate micro weddings.

Dairsie Castle In Fife, United Kingdom

The Dairsie Castle Airbnb is fit for a royal celebration just 15 minutes from St. Andrews and an hour from the romantic town of Edinburgh. It has six bedrooms and sleeps 14 guests. May we suggest an intimate dinner in the Great Hall for your nearest and dearest, and post-dinner drinks by the fireplace.

Cabin Creek Lodge In Easton, Washington

The 10,000-square-foot rustic Cabin Creek Lodge Airbnb in Easton, Washington is an ideal wedding venue for 150 guests; it has six bedrooms to comfortably accommodate up to 40 guests overnight.

Creative Event Venue In Houston, Texas

If you're looking for a unique venue in Houston, Texas, we have found it! This versatile Airbnb has enough room to host 40 guests and offers up 6 foot tables, 40 chairs, and a table to creatively display your food, drinks, and wedding cake at no extra charge!

LOFT606 In Chicago

The 5,307-square-foot LOFT606 Airbnb has a 26 foot timber beamed ceiling and plenty of sunlight pouring through the skylight to make it an ideal venue for a micro wedding in Chicago.

Luxurious Beach Wedding In Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas

Host your intimate beach wedding at Panorama, a six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom oasis in Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas. The Airbnb venue has a unique backyard with a hot tub and magical string lights, and you can take in the calming atmosphere from its rooftop deck.

Bridgehampton South Grand Estate

This 6,200-square-foot grand estate would make for a magical wedding destination in Bridgehampton, New York. The Airbnb boasts six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, ideal for hosting 13 guests overnight. But, its best amenity has to be the heated saltwater pool in the backyard.

Beautiful Retreat In St. John, Virgin Islands

The perfect destination wedding accommodation actually exists, and it's in the St. John Virgin Islands. The seven-bedroom Airbnb retreat overlooks Denis Bay and the Sir Francis Drake Passage, and is a quick walk to Jumbie Beach. If you ask us, this is the perfect place to enjoy your honeymoon, too.

The House That Jack Built Located In Montana

The House that Jack Built is an Airbnb located in Gallatin Gateway, Montana near Big Sky Resort and Yellowstone Park. It's the ultimate outdoorsy wedding getaway, suitable for small intimate weddings for 16 guests.

Desert Wedding In Indio Hills, California

A wedding can feel like an escape at this seven-bedroom desert oasis designed by architect Kenneth McCallum. Plan an outdoor gathering and sit-down dinner celebration for up to 18 guests. Other jaw-dropping amenities at this Airbnb include the saltwater pool and swim-up bar.

Borgia Castle In Tuscany, Italy

Have an intimate, fairytale wedding with 13 guests at the seven-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom Borgia Castle Airbnb in Tuscany.

The Glass House In Alabama

The Glass House Airbnb is a stunning five-bedroom property on 40 acres that overlooks Lewis Smith Lake in Bremen, Alabama. It's about a 45-minute drive from the hustle and bustle of Birmingham while feeling a world away.

Cactus Moon Getaway In Yucca Valley, California

Enjoy a Mojave Desert wedding 3,500 feet above sea level at this Airbnb in Yucca Valley, California. Not far from Joshua Tree National Park , it can accommodate up to 14 guests overnight on 2.5 acres.

The Farm At Marshtown In Dover, Delaware

If you're dreaming of an idyllic farm wedding, The Farm at Marshtown in Dover, Delaware is our pick. The Airbnb has three bedrooms and is ideal for small weddings for 12 guests.

Wonder Haus In Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Wonder Haus Airbnb is an incredible choice for an elopement or great to enjoy with a few of your closest friends. The Netflix "World's Most Amazing Vacation Rental" property has enough space for six guests. However, the best part has to be the observation tower for stargazing. We can't think of anything more romantic!

Triple S Ranch Near Calistoga, California

Take in the best sunsets in Wine Country at the 20-acre Triple S Ranch, ideal for hosting your rehearsal dinner, ceremony, party, and brunch the following day. Guests will be wowed with the ceremony under a canopy-strewn Walnut tree while the receptions and parties take place in the Airbnb 's event barn.

Couffins Castle Near Bordeaux

Imagine your wedding ceremony and reception taking place at an 18th-century castle near Bordeaux, France. Couffins Castle Airbnb is an incredible property with ample space, including a park with beautiful magnolia trees that could be a spot for a large tent. It has nine bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Aegean Island Villa Near Athens

Delenia is an Aegean Island villa near Athens that's exquisite, per Vogue . The Airbnb has five bedrooms with fireplaces, three dining areas, two living spaces for plenty of room to spread out, and two kitchens (plus a chef that cooks daily). The property has six buildings throughout, giving off the feeling of your own village.

Majestic Villa In Tuscany

Be whisked away to Tuscany and set your idyllic wedding at a nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom Airbnb villa. The owners are well-versed with planning weddings, as well as cooking classes and wine tastings, so your guests will surely be entertained during your wedding weekend.

Outstanding Luxury In Quepos, Costa Rica

Looking to get married immersed in nature, luxury style? This Airbnb in Quepos, Costa Rica is the perfect place for your dream wedding with 30 guests. Drink in panoramic views of the Pacific ocean and the jungle while looking for birds, sloths, and monkeys.

Outdoor Wedding Near Hill Country Wineries

Enjoy 500 acres of pure bliss in Round Mountain, Texas, near Hill Country wineries. For large groups of up to 30 guests, this Airbnb has a dining barn ideal for receptions, a pavilion for outdoor dining and dancing, and six vintage airstreams to accommodate overnight guests.

18th-Century Hudson Valley Manor

Celebrate at a manor from the 18th century in the Hudson Valley, New York. The 1200-square-foot pavilion with views of the pond would be ideal for an intimate ceremony. This Airbnb boasts five bedrooms and can host 14 guests overnight.

Brooklyn Loft With Rooftop Deck

Host a wedding reception for 50 guests at this 2,000-square-foot loft in Brooklyn. The Airbnb has a 1,000-square-foot deck with incredible views of the city. It's an ideal venue since it's a quick walk to popular locations like the Green Building and 501 Union for ceremonies.

Luxury Home In The Hamptons

This stylish Airbnb is described as "modern rustic," boasts seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, and sits on nine acres. The owners have private boat charters, and we recommend the newly minted married couple enjoy their sunset cruise.

The Mountain Mermaid In Topanga, California

The Mountain Mermaid Airbnb is a 7,000-square-foot home with a storied past. It opened in the 1930s as a country club, and it was also Mickey Choen's gambling house. Today, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom retreat is described as magical by those who have rented it.

Impressive Mansion In Pennsylvania

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this stately Airbnb has impressed past guests with its unique character. Host your rehearsal dinner on the property and an intimate wedding in the large backyard. With six master suites, there is plenty of space for your closest guests to celebrate your wedding weekend.

CocoVivo On A Bioluminescent Lagoon In Panama

Located on Cristóbal Island, Bocas del Toro in Panama, the CocoVivo Airbnb is a relaxed jungle oasis ideal for non-traditional nuptials. Property managers and private chefs are on hand to cater to your whims, while you kayak the mangrove forest and swim in the magical bioluminescent lagoon.

Loft At The Flatiron In NYC

The Loft at Flatiron is an intimate Airbnb venue space in New York City, perfect for small gatherings of ten guests. It comes with a host and a bartender and has an outdoor terrace, making it an ideal spot in the city.

An Elegant Mansion Near Disney

Enjoy a nine-bedroom, ten-bathroom Airbnb villa dubbed The Formosa Grand located in the Formosa Gardens Estates in Kissimmee, Florida, near Disney. The sprawling mansion boasts marble floors and 20-foot ceilings and is excellent for small weddings.

The Lodge At River Valley

This Airbnb host has overseen many catered, farm-to-table, sit-down dinners at The Lodge at River Valley, making it a top pick for intimate wedding receptions. It's located on the Musconetcong River in Asbury, New Jersey, and is close to shops, restaurants, and a 240-acre farm.

5-Palms House In Miami

Ideal for micro weddings, 5-Palms House in Miami can hold up to 40 guests for a wedding and host up to 12 guests overnight. This Airbnb provides all the services you need for your wedding, including catering, flowers, videography, photography services, and our favorite part, champagne breakfast for the couple in their honeymoon suite.

