Briefs: Beer, Bourbon and Bites set in Coshocton

Fair board makes donations

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Fair Board recently made three $1,400 donations from money raised during the Christmas Magic in Lights event. Donations were made to the Coshocton County Fatherhood Initiative, GentleBrook and Coshocton County Firefighters Association's Toy Chest.

Beer, Bourbon and Bites set

COSHOCTON — Beer, Bourbon and Bites will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 22, at the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, 300 N. Whitewoman St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The event features six pairings of bourbons, craft beers or wine with culinary treats. Servings end at 9 p.m. with a social hour to follow. Tickets are $65, $55 for the Friends of the Museum. Non-alcoholic tickets are $35.

For more information, contact the museum at 740-622-8710 or email jhmuseum@jhmuseum.org. Reservations are due by Jan. 14. All attendees get a three month membership to the Friends of the Museum, which includes museum admission.

Meiser-Simms gets degree

ATHENS — Amber Meiser-Simms graduated Ohio University during the fall semester with a master's degree in nursing - family nurse practitioner. The daughter of Mike and Delmira Meiser of Coshocton is a 2012 graduate of Coshocton High School. She's a nurse in the burn unit of Akron Children's Hospital.

Food safety training set

COSHOCTON — A ServSafe Person-in-Charge certification training will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Coshocton County Services Building.

The training enhances understanding of major food safety principles, including factors leading to contamination of food, time and temperature abuse, cross-contamination and personal hygiene. It includes a National Restaurant Association Education Foundation handbook, several hands-on activities and an Ohio Department of Health Person-in-Charge Certificate.

Register by Jan. 28 by calling 740-622-2265 or emailing marrison.12@osu.edu.

City receives Auditor's Award

COSHOCTON — The City of Coshocton has received the Auditor of State Award for a clean audit report for 2020. The audit was completed in November 2021.

The award is presented to local governments and school districts for filing timely audit reports without any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, single audit findings, questioned costs or other discrepancies.

RPC executive committee meeting cancelled

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Regional Planning Commission's executive committee meeting for Jan 10 has been cancelled. The next meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in the conference room of Coshocton County Commissioners.

Board of Revision to meet

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Board of Revision will meet in regular session at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Coshocton County Treasurer's Office, 349 Main St. This will be for organizational purposes for the new year.