ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OSDH: Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations spike in Oklahoma

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYoRn_0dbcPYX800

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Health officials say more than 900 Oklahomans were in the hospital on average over the past three days with COVID-19.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 716,851 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Police: Woman throws puppy at Oklahoma officers

That’s an increase of 3,759 new cases on Monday and Sunday, and 4,154 new cases on Saturday.

At this point, officials believe there are 24,534 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

OHP investigating deadly wreck along I-35

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,503 deaths as of Monday. That’s an increase of 84 deaths since Thursday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 902 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 21 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

What is the endgame for COVID? Omicron clouds forecasts

Health leaders say over 2.57 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 8

Jason Perkins
4d ago

The media loves to stoke fear. Cases maybe up but death rate from COVID-19 remains low at around 1% nation wide. You cases of being killed by car crash are significantly higher, yet we still drive each day.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Covid#Weather#Osdh#Oklahomans#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KFOR

Travelers board cruises in Florida despite case surges

Travelers are heading out on cruises from Florida ports, even as Omicron cases surge nationwide and firm new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise people to "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status."
MIAMI, OK
KFOR

KFOR

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy