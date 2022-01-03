OSDH: Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations spike in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Health officials say more than 900 Oklahomans were in the hospital on average over the past three days with COVID-19.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 716,851 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 3,759 new cases on Monday and Sunday, and 4,154 new cases on Saturday.

At this point, officials believe there are 24,534 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,503 deaths as of Monday. That’s an increase of 84 deaths since Thursday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 902 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 21 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.57 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.

