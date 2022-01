South Alabama lost at the Mitchell Center for the first time all season on Thursday, but it could have been a lot worse. The Jaguars were down to just six healthy scholarship players for their Sun Belt Conference home opener, four of them out due to COVID protocol, three with previous injuries. With South Alabama thus depleted, Appalachian State won 72-64 after leading by 11 at halftime and as many as 19 in the second half.

