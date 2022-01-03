ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find the Words in Boggle BrainBusters

By David L. Hoyt, Jeff Knurek
Exercise your mind by searching for words nestled in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante! Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Find the words in the Boggle BrainBusters word challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j86X2_0dbcODvE00

Bonus answers to Find the Words in Boggle BrainBusters below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04608S_0dbcODvE00

Did you find the words?

TIGER

ZEBRA

CAMEL

OTTER

LLAMA

JACKAL

BADGER

Healthy Aging Tips from UVA

Did you know small tweaks in daily routine can drastically improve your quality of life at nearly any age?

The health benefits of adapting even one or two positive habits can be profound, says Carol Manning, University of Virginia Memory & Aging Care Clinic director. We’re talking shifts around how we prepare go to bed, eating a side salad with lunch, going for evening walks, reading more.

Though simple, such changes can boost overall happiness, alleviate aches and pains, protect later-in-life mobility, and more. In fact, Johns Hopkins University led a study that showed regularly practicing certain healthy habits reduced risks of death from medical ailments by 40 percent among those aged 45 to 64.

Still, altering lifelong habits can be tough, says Manning. Major life transitions – like kids leaving for college, retirement, or pandemic-related shutdowns – provide excellent opportunities for implementation. Committing to positive lifestyle changes during such times can build happiness, confidence, and momentum moving forward.

Manning details four of her favorite healthy aging habits. If adapted, they can help you slow the aging process both inside and out.

Plus: ‘Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age’

Read the Boomer book review

As an Amazon Associate, Boomer Magazine earns from qualifying purchases of linked books and other products.

Boomer Magazine

Jumble Puzzles for Fun and Mental Fitness

Build your brain with Jumble puzzles for fun and mental fitness. Mental exercises like the Jumble puzzles for fun and mental fitness for all ages can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.
LIFESTYLE
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Mental Games and Giggles

Play the Jumble mental games and giggles – unscramble the words and the humorous bonus answer. Start with the Jumble for Kids as a warm-up, or share the challenge with a favorite youngster. Build your brain. Mental exercises and games, like the Jumble puzzles, can expand vocabulary, strengthen word...
LIFESTYLE
Boomer Magazine

How to Stay Social in Retirement

Having challenges in adjusting to retirement? Fearful of transitioning from life of a professional to the life of a retiree? We have tips on how to stay social in retirement. Although it may seem like work is never-ending and retirement is always on the distant horizon, your last day on the job will eventually come, and when it does, you need to be sure that you are ready for the golden years that lie ahead. It’s completely normal to be a little apprehensive about retirement, especially if you’ve been working passionately and determinedly over the course of your life. However, it’s important to remember that this is the beginning of a new, exciting chapter, and that your retirement will actually herald in a period of change and liberty that is well worth embracing.
Boomer Magazine

Owning Pets for a Healthy Lifestyle

The staff of the Mayo Clinic discusses the benefits of owning pets for a healthy lifestyle – including while working from home during COVID times. I have been working from home as a result of COVID-19. The adjustment has been difficult and has created a lot of stress and strain on my mental and physical health. I find that I spend much of my time in front of the computer. I eat more often, and I barely go outside. A friend suggested I adopt a dog to lift my spirits and get me motivated to go outside. Would I see any real benefits from this? Is there any connection between pets and our health?
PETS
