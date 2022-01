Alabama just had its biggest week ever for new COVID cases, as the state shattered records nearly every day. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 61,234 new cases this week, nearly doubling the previous high, set back during the height of the delta surge at the end of last summer. But the omicron variants more often leads to milder illness than delta. While hospitalizations are still rising, so far they are about half of the previous peak in September.

