MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We're more than two months away from the Republican gubernatorial primary in Alabama, and when it comes to campaign cash, often an indicator of front runners, three candidates stand out- Incumbent Kay Ivey, Lynda Blanchard -former US Ambassador to Slovenia under the Trump administration, and Alabama businessman Tim James, who is making his third try for the office.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO