Agriculture

France finds bird flu at turkey farm in west, industry group says

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) – France has detected highly pathogenic bird flu on a farm in the...

AFP

More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements

More than 100,000 people across France protested Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to "piss off" those refusing the jab. The turnout was four times higher than the numbers who answered the December 18 call to protest, when 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates. The protests oppose a planned law that will require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events. On Thursday, France's lower house of parliament passed the controversial bill in a first reading. The government has said it expects the new requirements to be implemented by January 15, although lawmakers in the Senate could now delay the process.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Farm filmed dumping thousands of chickens killed in bird flu outbreak in open-air skips

Thousands of hens killed in the UK’s largest ever bird flu outbreak were poured into open-air skips for disposal in what was described as “an absolutely horrendous sight”.Critics of factory farming have predicted the disease will become more frequent and potentially mutate.It comes after a “very rare” case of bird flu was detected in a person in the UK, and the public was urged not to touch sick or dead birds.Animal welfare campaigners said the disposal, although necessary, involved leaving possibly infected birds in the open air, risking viruses spreading to the surrounding area.The footage, taken three days before...
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

France and Italy send a message with new COVID vaccine mandates: It’s time to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is epicenter to Europe's war on the unvaccinated it just might be in Italy and France. For months, the countries have introduced tough new measure after tough new measure—at times, within hours of one another—to impel citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face the consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH
95.5 FM WIFC

Belgium suffers record COVID cases, adapts quarantine strategy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Fuelled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Belgium’s daily cases of COVID-19 reached a new peak this week, with health experts warning of between 30,000 and 125,000 cases a day by mid-January in the nation of 11 million. “The fifth wave has started. The weekly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
95.5 FM WIFC

Vaccines company Valneva sticks to goal of COVID vaccine approvals in Q1

PARIS (Reuters) – Speciality vaccines company Valneva said it was keeping its previous timetable on clinical trials and regulatory submissions for its VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with regulatory approvals targeted in the first quarter of this year. “We continue to believe that our inactivated vaccine candidate could be an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BBC

Human case of bird flu detected in the UK

A person living in the south-west of England has caught bird flu, UK officials have confirmed. Cases like this are extremely rare and the individual probably became infected from very close contact with a sick or dead bird. Experts say there is no evidence of onward spread and all close...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PGG miners launch blockade of coal shipments in Poland

State-owned mining company PGG coal miners launched on Tuesday a two-day blockade of coal shipments in Poland to protest what they say is inadequate pay for extra work. “For several months now, due to an ongoing energy crisis across Europe and a shortage of energy resources, miners have been working overtime and on weekends to avoid interruptions in the supply of energy and heat,” the Solidarity trade union said in a Facebook post.
BUSINESS
drgnews.com

France expands bird flu control and prevention measures

The French Ministry of Agriculture last week expanded the control and prevention measures of high pathogen avian influenza. France is supervising the movements of poultry in a dense breeding area following several detections of the virus and will implement an economic support system for breeders in the area. The measures apply in a larger perimeter to limit the risks of contamination in a breeding area at high risk of spreading the virus. Movements in the new restricted area will comply with a health protocol ensuring the absence of the spread of the disease, established by the operators and validated by decentralized services.
AGRICULTURE
95.5 FM WIFC

Sweden sets new daily COVID-19 case record as fourth wave mounts

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, registering 11,507 cases on Dec. 30, health agency data showed on Tuesday as a fourth wave of the virus mounted across the country. The daily infection figures are typically revised somewhat as any delayed records of additional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Bird flu spreads throughout Europe, other regions

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- German health officials said Thursday that Europe is experiencing a devastating avian bird flu outbreak affecting wild birds and poultry farms as humans continue to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Friedrich Loeffler Institute, Germany's Federal Research Institute for Animal Health, said cases have been found...
AGRICULTURE
NBC News

Thousands of cranes killed by bird flu in northern Israel

JERUSALEM — A bird flu outbreak in northern Israel has killed at least 5,200 migratory cranes and forced farmers to slaughter hundreds of thousands of chickens as authorities try to contain what they say is the deadliest wildlife disaster in the nation’s history. Uri Naveh, a senior scientist...
ANIMALS
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
raleighnews.net

Fears of avian flu strain jumping to humans amid massive outbreak

Israeli medics fear a dangerous bird flu virus could infect humans amid a major outbreak in the country. Israel is struggling to contain a large-scale bird flu outbreak as the disease has conquered new ground in recent months. Now, Israeli health officials are warning that the virus might infect humans ? without even mutating.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Extra gas extraction angers Dutch region hit by earthquakes

The government of the Netherlands has sparked anger by announcing it may have to double the amount of gas it pumps this year from a northern province that experienced a string of small earthquakes in recent years. “I realize it really is a disappointment for people in the quake region that it has indeed proved necessary to extract more gas,” Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Stef Blok said Friday.The government has pledged to phase out gas extraction in Groningen province because the activity has been blamed for the earthquakes, which badly damaged homes in the region.But the Ministry of Economic...
ENVIRONMENT

