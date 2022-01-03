Traffic alert: Lane closures in St. Johns County

Expect traffic delays in St. Johns County this week. Here is a list of Florida Department of Transportation road projects scheduled through Thursday, Jan. 6.

I-95 from State Road 207 to the Flagler County line: Overnight lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for road work. Nighttime lane closures at State Road 206 and at U.S. 1 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for road work.

State Road A1A at Green Road: Daytime lane closures from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday for road work.

State Road 13 at Hallowes Cove: Daytime lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for driveway construction.

State Road 206 just east of Cowpen Branch Road in Elkton: Daytime lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for pipe replacement at 4505 State Road 206.

State Road 312 from Sgt. Tutten Drive to the Matanzas River: Daytime lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for ditch digging.

U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road: Lane closures will be in place 24 hours from Monday through Friday between Island Landing Drive and Venetian Boulevard.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive: Daytime lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays for work related to the resurfacing project.

U.S. 1 from State Road 207 to West King Street: Overnight lane closures northbound from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday for concrete pavement replacement.