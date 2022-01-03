ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Traffic alert: Lane closures in St. Johns County

By From Staff Reports
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htUUC_0dbcMytb00

Expect traffic delays in St. Johns County this week. Here is a list of Florida Department of Transportation road projects scheduled through Thursday, Jan. 6.

I-95 from State Road 207 to the Flagler County line: Overnight lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for road work. Nighttime lane closures at State Road 206 and at U.S. 1 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for road work.

State Road A1A at Green Road: Daytime lane closures from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday for road work.

State Road 13 at Hallowes Cove: Daytime lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for driveway construction.

State Road 206 just east of Cowpen Branch Road in Elkton: Daytime lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for pipe replacement at 4505 State Road 206.

State Road 312 from Sgt. Tutten Drive to the Matanzas River: Daytime lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for ditch digging.

U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road: Lane closures will be in place 24 hours from Monday through Friday between Island Landing Drive and Venetian Boulevard.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive: Daytime lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays for work related to the resurfacing project.

U.S. 1 from State Road 207 to West King Street: Overnight lane closures northbound from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday for concrete pavement replacement.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Elkton, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

NATO rejects Russian demands to stop expansion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said the military alliance will not stop its expansion across Europe, denying demands from Russia amid the ongoing security saga with Ukraine. “We will not compromise on core principles, including the right for every nation to decide its own path, including what kind...
MILITARY
CBS News

Watch Live: Harry Reid's funeral held in Las Vegas

A funeral for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is taking place in Las Vegas Saturday, and top lawmakers and two presidents are attending. Reid died last month at 82. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be in attendance, and former President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy. Mr. Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will also speak.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

264
Followers
142
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy