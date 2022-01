Mel B believes her late father would be "so proud" after she was awarded an MBE. The Spice Girls singer was recognised in the New Year Honours List for her work with victims of domestic violence as patron of Woman's Aid and she recently paid a visit to Martin Brown's grave to talk to him about the accolade and pay tribute to the fact her dad - who died of cancer in 2017 - gave her the "strength" to leave her marriage to Stephen Belafonte shortly after he passed away.

