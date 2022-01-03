ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lynn Spears slams troll who wishes rape on her daughters

By Eileen Reslen
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
Jamie Lynn Spears called out trolls who wished rape on her two daughters. Instagram/ Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears called out a social media bully who wished rape on her two young daughters on Monday.

The “Sweet Magnolias” actress, who has a 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, and a 3-year-old daughter, Ivey, blasted the online troll because she could not “brush off” the hate against “innocent underage children.”

“I’ve gotten beyond use [sic] to receiving the love and the hate from strangers, since before I ever even had a choice at the age of like 8,” Spears, 30, began in a lengthy message on her Instagram Story.

“So growing up I had to learn to acknowledge the hate, and rise above the evil and NEVER give the negativity the attention it so desperately wants, but this is one of ones I can’t just brush off.”

She continued, “You may not love me, and that’s fine, but THIS shouldn’t be tolerated under any circumstances, much less about innocent underage children.”

Spears shared a screenshot of the message from an account whose profile image she omitted that read, “White trash bitch. I hope your daughter gets raped. Both of them.”

The former Nickelodeon star responded directly to the Instagram user, writing, “Man that’s awful.”

Jamie Lynn Spears' response to a troll's mean message on her Instagram Story. Instagram/ Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears' response to a troll's mean message on her Instagram Story. Instagram/ Jamie Lynn Spears

Spears welcomed Maddie at age 16 with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge in 2008. She then had Ivey in 2018 with her husband, Jamie Watson, whom she wed in 2014.

After revealing the horrific DM, the “Zoey 101” alum noted in a separate Instagram Story post that she recognizes she is “blessed beyond measure” and can’t complain when there are “more important things to focus on in today’s world” but encouraged her followers to be kind.

She concluded, “Just maybe this negativity will bring along something positive to someone who needs it. Love y’all.”

Jamie Lynn has been the target of social media attacks since her older sister, Britney Spears, called out their family for the pain they caused the pop star during her 13-year conservatorship battle.

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn were in a better place when they were pictured here together in April 2017.

The “Toxic” singer, 40, alleged in a June court hearing that her family had been “abusive” to her and that she wanted to sue them as a result.

In July, Britney then slammed her younger sister for remixing one of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards without her permission and then dubbed her a “mean ass.”

Britney also threw shade at Jamie Lynn over the former child star’s upcoming memoir, which was originally titled “I Must Confess” after Britney’s 1998 debut single, “…Baby One More Time.”

“I’m thinking of releasing a book 📚 next year 😜” the “Piece of Me” singer joked on Instagram before stating in an apparent jab at JL. “But I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!”

Most recently, Britney unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram over the weekend. Jamie Lynn still follows Britney.

Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny terminated Britney’s conservatorship in November, stating at the time that the court had found the conservatorship of the person and estate were “no longer required.”

