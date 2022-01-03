‘Mayoral’ scholarship ready for applications

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Local high school students looking for extra help to pay for college now have a new opportunity. With the help of local sponsorship, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is starting “Pocatello’s Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”

The third-year for the Pocatello’s “Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship” kicks off Monday.

Mayor Blad is encouraging the class of 2022 high school graduating seniors to apply for one of the two-year scholarships totaling $2,000.

To be eligible, applicants must be high school seniors within the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 boundaries. However, students can be in private, public, homeschool or online academies. Applicants must also plan to attend an Idaho State University academic, technical or vocational program.

“This scholarship opportunity was created to help students who have a desire to continue their schooling but may have an obstacle keeping them from pursuing their dream,” Mayor Blad said. “Funding, grades or lack of community service shouldn’t be a reason their education stops. I also want students to know that a four-year degree isn’t their only option. This scholarship can help them attend any of Idaho State University’s degree or certificate programs.”

The Mayoral Scholarship Committee will evaluate each application. Consideration will be given to applicants’ personal higher learning goals, financial need and possible impediments to higher education. Five recipients will be awarded two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 or $500 per semester.

Applications are available online at bit.ly/PocatelloPromise2022 , and paper copies are available at the Mayor’s Office – 911 North 7 th Avenue and all high school counselors’ offices. Completed applications will be accepted via the online form, email at mayor@pocatello.us with the subject line “Mayoral Scholarship Program” or in-person at the Mayor’s Office. Completed applications must be submitted no later than Friday, February 25 at 5 p.m.

Students with questions about the scholarship can contact Anne Nichols, Administrative Services Manager, at 208-234-6163.



