There’s little use in denying the fact that social media affects your health. Whether physically, psychologically, or a combination of the two, the addiction to our screens can have some pretty dire consequences to our health if left unchecked. The health effects of social media range from small stuff to frightening possibilities like altered brain structures. Social media and technology aren’t all bad. They can bring connectivity, ease, information, and excitement to our lives. Still, we should all consider putting our devices down a little bit more often. So if you’ve got a little bit of screen addiction, here are some ways that social media and screen time can ruin your health.

