Cody, WY

KODI Sports Broadcast Schedule January 3rd-9th

By Cole Havens
 5 days ago

A look at the KODI Sports Broadcast Schedule for this week, January 3rd through the 9th. Tuesday January 4th- Cody Basketball at Worland. It’s a double header with the girls at 5:30, boys at 7pm. Pre-game underway at...

The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
Cody High School Hopes Local Businesses Sponsor New Scoreboard

Cody High School is seeking to revitalize its partnership opportunities with local businesses by placing a high-tech scoreboard on Spike Vannoy Field. Next fall, the Cody Broncos football won’t be the only thing looking good on Spike Vannoy Field. Next year, a new state-of-the-art scoreboard could showcase the game and local businesses.
CODY, WY
Cody, WY
Sports
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Bauer Named Mortell Award Winner

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas redshirt junior punter Reid Bauer has been named the winner of the Mortell Award, which has been awarded annually since 2015 to college football’s best holder. Working with kicker Cam Little and long snapper Jordan Silver, Bauer helped Arkansas’ field goal and extra point...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Sportico

FOX, CBS Nab Athletes Unlimited’s Basketball Broadcast Rights

Athletes Unlimited is adding basketball to its network of professional women’s sports leagues later this month with a 30-game season slated to tip off in Las Vegas on Jan. 26, and now a pair of the league’s television partners have signed on to broadcast 17 of the inaugural season’s contests. Fox and CBS will tag-team coverage of the campaign, which will be headlined by WNBA star Natasha Cloud and a number of other current and former WNBA players. The move continues CBS’ inroads in professional women’s basketball after inking a multi-year deal with the WNBA in 2019, but marks a new...
SPORTS
Cody Basketball Sweeps Lovell in Home Opener

It was the home opener for Cody Basketball, on Friday, as both teams would garner wins to sweep the Lovell Bulldogs. In the first game of the evening it was the Fillies taking on the Lady Bulldogs and Cody caught fire early dropping in the games first 11 points and would lead at the end of the first quarter 25-10. The Fillies have now scored 48 points in the first quarter alone over their last two games.
CODY, WY
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Live updates, score: Arkansas men's basketball at Texas AM

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. — Arkansas men's basketball is seeking its first SEC win at Texas A&M on Saturday (12 p.m. CT, SECN). The Aggies (12-2, 1-0) are coming off a close 81-79 win over Georgia on Jan. 4 to open SEC play. Arkansas (10-4, 0-2) suffered back-to-back losses to Mississippi State and Vanderbilt to open conference play, its first 0-2 SEC start since 2013-14. ...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

There Are 2 NFL Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

Earlier this week, fans were wondering where Thursday Night Football went. In just a few days, they’ll be wondering the same about Monday Night Football. The final weekend of NFL regular season football is more condensed, with the majority of games coming on Sunday. However, not every game this weekend will be played on Sunday.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

College Football Games on TV Today (Saturday, Jan. 8)

There's one college football game on Saturday, Jan. 8 and it's a pretty important one. No, it's not Georgia vs. Alabama (that one comes Monday), but the FCS will crown its national champion in Frisco, Texas. So before you tune into the two NFL games later in the day, be sure to check out this gridiron matchup for all the FCS marbles.
FRISCO, TX

