KODI Sports Broadcast Schedule January 3rd-9th

Athletes Unlimited is adding basketball to its network of professional women’s sports leagues later this month with a 30-game season slated to tip off in Las Vegas on Jan. 26, and now a pair of the league’s television partners have signed on to broadcast 17 of the inaugural season’s contests. Fox and CBS will tag-team coverage of the campaign, which will be headlined by WNBA star Natasha Cloud and a number of other current and former WNBA players. The move continues CBS’ inroads in professional women’s basketball after inking a multi-year deal with the WNBA in 2019, but marks a new...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO