Home destroyed by early morning fire in Van Buren

Melbourne, Australia (CNN) — Novak Djokovic was granted a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open as he had recently recovered from Covid-19, documents published on Saturday by Australia's Federal Circuit Court show. The development comes as the tennis World No. 1 is confined to a temporary detention...
(CNN) — Before he sentenced three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in south Georgia to life in prison, Judge Timothy R. Walmsley held a minute of silence Friday, saying he hoped to contextualize the time the 25-year-old spent being chased by the defendants. "That one minute represents a...
Sidney Poitier, who was one of America’s most iconic movie stars and a barrier-breaking pioneer for Black America, is known just as much for his activism as for his on-screen talents. “Poitier was very supportive of the civil rights movement. He attended the March on Washington and supported the...
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said the military alliance will not stop its expansion across Europe, denying demands from Russia amid the ongoing security saga with Ukraine. “We will not compromise on core principles, including the right for every nation to decide its own path, including what kind...
A funeral for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is taking place in Las Vegas Saturday, and top lawmakers and two presidents are attending. Reid died last month at 82. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be in attendance, and former President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy. Mr. Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will also speak.
A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
