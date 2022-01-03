14-year-old teen shot on New Years Eve
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 14-year-old teen was shot in the vicinity of Walgreens and Aldi on Auburn Street on Friday.
According to police, officers were called to the 3800 block of Auburn at 5:55 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
The teen victim said he was getting out of a car when he felt a sharp pain in his leg and ran into the nearest store.Rockford Police investigate shootings at two New Year’s Eve parties
He was taken to a hospital for treatment and has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
