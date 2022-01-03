ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Editorial: What is and what isn’t pedophilia

By News Director
gilaherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Johnson File Photo/Gila Herald: Graham County Courthouse. There’s a new term floating around that seeks to replace the word pedophilia for non-offending individuals. A “minor-attracted person” or MAP refers to a person who is sexually attracted to children but does not sexually molest them. Allyn...

gilaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
marriage.com

10 Signs You Might Have Narcissistic Victim Syndrome

You enter a relationship because you are in love, and you want to be in love. No one would decide to be in a relationship if they knew they would be in an abusive one. No one deserves to be in a destructive relationship, but it’s more common than we think.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

6 Signs of a Covert Narcissistic Mother

Mothers experience challenges in life just like everyone else, and sometimes those challenges include living with symptoms of a personality disorder. Not everyone with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) experiences the same symptoms or symptoms with the same intensity. The same goes for a mother who may live with this condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

8 signs you are dealing with narcissistic abuse

Narcissism is extreme self-involvement to the degree that it makes a person ignore the needs of those around them. While everyone may show occasional narcissistic behavior, true narcissists frequently disregard others or their feelings. They also do not understand the effect that their behavior has on other people. Narcissistic abuse...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
psychologytoday.com

8 Signs of Emotional Neglect in Your Family

You don't need to grow up in a perfect family to be emotionally happy and healthy, but your family must be "good enough." People who grew up in emotionally neglectful families may sense that something is wrong in their families but have no idea what it is. If your family...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
psychologytoday.com

How Can I Explain the Impact of Narcissistic Abuse on Me?

It can be hard to explain narcissistic abuse to someone who has never experienced it. People will have trouble understanding why you stayed after the abuse started or how you got into that situation in the first place. Even though you are the victim, some people may blame you or...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedophilia#Homosexuality#Mental Disorder#Child Pornography#Sexual Intercourse#Map
gilaherald.com

Editorial: Banish that fat critic in 2022

Make 2022 the year of kicking the inner fat critic’s voice out of your brain, body, and soul. That pesky and persistent self-talk that shames and blames you in front of mirrors and behind closed doors. Constant comparing to others – weight, shape, size. Kick those faulty beliefs to the curb once and for all.
HEALTH
unionspringsherald.com

This Ain’t What You Want

“This Ain’t What You Want” is a series of opinion articles written by author and keynote speaker Willie Spears and others. These articles will become a book by the same title written for the purpose of helping people avoid incarceration by making better decisions. Learn more at www.williespears.com.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY
The Conversation U.S.

Women are finding new ways to influence male-led faiths

In some religions, women are barred from serving as clergy or excluded from top leadership roles. Nonetheless, women have broken into influential roles in these male-led faiths. How are these women forging new pathways in these traditionally patriarchal religions? The Associated Press, Religion News Service and The Conversation held a webinar with academics, journalists and religious leaders to discuss the future of women in faith leadership on Dec. 9, 2021. The panel featured Ingrid Mattson, chair of Islamic Studies at Huron University College at Western University; Emilie M. Townes, dean and distinguished professor of Womanist Ethics and Society at Vanderbilt Divinity...
RELIGION
Psych Centra

What Resilience Is and Isn’t

Resiliency describes our ability to cope with difficult situations — but you don’t have to be resilient in the face of adversity and trauma. Resilience is a common psychological term that seemingly everyone uses to describe what it takes to overcome stress — but resilience isn’t necessarily a state to strive for or something to work toward.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy