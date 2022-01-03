ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets vs. Wizards: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Monday

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7oer_0dbcI48M00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the Washington Wizards on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (19-18) are fresh off a 133-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The Wizards (18-18) are coming off a 120-119 last second loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 3
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast

Hornets at Wizards notable injuries:

Hornets: P.J. Washington (return from health and safety protocols) is questionable. Scottie Lewis (health and safety protocols) and Vernon Carey Jr. (health and safety protocols) are out.

Wizards: Spencer Dinwiddie (health and safety protocols), Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols), Brad Wanamaker (health and safety protocols), Raul Neto (health and safety protocols), Rui Hachimura (health protocols), and Thomas Bryant (left knee) are all out.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Charlotte Hornets

  • F Gordon Hayward
  • F Miles Bridges
  • C Mason Plumlee
  • G Terry Rozier
  • G LaMelo Ball

Washington Wizards

  • F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
  • F Kyle Kuzma
  • C Daniel Gafford
  • G Corey Kispert
  • G Bradley Beal

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

NBA roundup: Bulls take down Wizards for 9th straight win

Zach LaVine's game-high 27 points led six Chicago Bulls in double figures Friday night as they stretched their winning streak to nine games with a 130-122 defeat of the visiting Washington Wizards. Coby White came off the bench to score 21, while Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu each added 18...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raul Neto
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Brad Wanamaker
Person
Vernon Carey Jr.
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Scottie Lewis
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Daniel Gafford
Person
Kyle Kuzma
abc17news.com

LaVine leads way as Bulls win 9th straight, beat Wizards

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 27 points, Coby White added 21 and the Chicago Bulls won their ninth straight game, beating the Washington Wizards 130-122. The Eastern Conference-leading Bulls matched their longest win streak since the 2010-11 team won nine in a row to finish the regular season. They also had an easier time in this one after winning last week at Washington on DeMar DeRozan’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer, grabbing the lead late in the third quarter and remaining in control down the stretch. Lonzo Ball scored 18 points, hitting six of Chicago’s 15 3-pointers. White buried four from beyond the arc. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu chipped in with 18 points, and coach Billy Donovan earned his 300th NBA win. Bradley Beal led Washington with 26 points.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Wizards#The Phoenix Suns#The Chicago Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
firstsportz.com

3 ideal destinations for DeMarcus Cousins after being waived off by Milwaukee Bucks

DeMarcus Cousins after being out of the league for a while this year agreed to sign a one year non guaranteed deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. After suiting up for 17 games for the Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks DeMarcus Cousins is again left with no home after being waived out and is again searching for a team who’ll beleive in him with one more chance as he didn’t quite really fill the spot of a backup center for the Milwaukee Bucks who have Brook Lopez their primary big man side-lined for months to come.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on new injury

In the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry banged knees with a defender. The two-time MVP reacted to the collision instantly. During the next timeout, he got examined by the team trainers and continued to play through the pain. Curry finishing the game was...
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

LeBron James Jumped The Gun Again

Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Shows Off The Boxing Skills?

Scroll down for a video that surfaced on Twitter Thursday morning that apparently shows Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro displaying his boxing skills. It was fitting after Herro nearly got into a scuffle with Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic in the Heat's 115-109 victory Wednesday night. The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter when Nurkic set on a screen on Herro.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy