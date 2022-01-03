Bulls vs. Magic: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Monday

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Chicago Bulls are back home to host the Orlando Magic on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls (24-10) are coming off a last second 120-119 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday. The Orlando Magic (7-30) are fresh off a 116-111 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Jan. 3

Monday, Jan. 3 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBCS Chicago

Magic at Bulls notable injuries:

Bulls: Tony Bradley (health and safety protocols), Marko Simonovic (health and safety protocols), Ersan Ilyasova (health protocols), Patrick Williams (left wrist) and Alex Caruso (foot) are all out.

Magic: Jalen Suggs (thumb), Jonathan Isaac (knee), E’Twaun Moore (knee), Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), Markelle Fultz (knee), Cole Anthony (ankle), and Robin Lopez (health and safety protocols) are all out.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Chicago Bulls

F DeMar DeRozan

F Javonte Green

C Nikola Vucevic

G Zach LaVine

G Lonzo Ball

Orlando Magic