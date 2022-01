Massachusetts education officials on Thursday evening reported staggering COVID-19 cases tallies, as students and teachers returned from winter break amid the omicron surge. From Dec. 23 through Jan. 5, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary Secondary Education said there were 38,887 cases among public school students and 12,213 cases among staff members. That is more than quadruple the number of coronavirus infections among students prior to the winter holidays — and nearly 8 times more cases among staff, although over a two-week period as opposed to the previous report’s one-week period.

