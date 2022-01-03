ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia named among top moving destinations in 2021

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A moving company has reported that West Virginia was the fourth most moved to state in 2021.

According to United Van Lines, the pandemic continued to influence Americans and their decisions to move in 2021. Many people moved to more rural areas and relocated to be closer to family. People moved to West Virginia for a variety of reasons including family, lifestyle and cost of living. The main reason people are leaving West Virginia is for work.

West Virginia among the top states moved to in 2021 (United Van Lines image)

The states that were most moved to in 2021 are:

  1. Vermont South
  2. Dakota
  3. South Carolina
  4. West Virginia
  5. Florida

“This new data from United Van Lines is indicative of COVID-19’s impact on domestic migration patterns, with 2021 bringing an acceleration of moves to smaller, midsized towns and cities,” said Michael Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We’re seeing this not only occur because of Americans’ desire to leave high density areas due to risk of infection, but also due to the transformation of how we’re able to work, with more flexibility to work remote.”

West Virginia is among the country’s least populated states, and so are Vermont and South Dakota, the two highest moved to states in 2021.

The most moved from states include New Jersey, Illinois and New York.

This is the 45th year that United Van Lines has completed the national movers study. To see results from previous years, change the year on the interactive map above. To see the full study from 2021, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 13

miss lee
4d ago

Top moving destination, what a whopper. The article published last week said. “West Virginia has lost 6,700 people to date.” And more people are leaving daily. The current article said it’s a cheap place to live. Guess what it’s a lie. The taxes are rising fast and every other month a new water tax is added to your expenses. what jobs there are pays nothing. And out of that you pay all levels of taxes, state, federal, county etc… The School system is a fright, and the system treats it’s teachers and other workers like they are stealth! A gentlemen and his wife purchased a home in our development. They have only been here in West Virginia two years. They have now put their home up for sale. They said West Virginia is getting to expensive to remain in the state. So their goal is to return to the State of Florida. The current article said relaxing, retirement etc.. Don’t let this article and other propaganda stories about West Virginia make you believe it’s BPOE. It’s not.

Reply(2)
8
Myself Me
5d ago

We object to this article now there will be plane loads of border bandits being dropped at every airport with night lighted runways.

Reply
7
Barbara Currence
4d ago

Maybe they should watch the movie “Wrong Turn,” before deciding….don’t call us hillbillies for nothing…

Reply
5
