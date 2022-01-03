Jon Huertas talks acting, directing, final season of ‘This Is Us’

The hit television show “This Is Us” kicks off its sixth and final season Tuesday.

The diverse case includes New York native Jon Huertas.

The veteran TV actor plays “Miguel Rivas” on the show.

He spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss what viewers can expect during the last season and what it was like to be on the other side of the camera directing episodes of the show.

Catch the final season of “This Is Us” beginning Tuesday night on NBC.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.