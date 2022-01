On Dec. 30, I took a very bad fall and smashed my face into the concrete at the entrance of the Gypsum Post Office. I was stunned, helpless and blood was all over the place. Three amazing good Samaritans, a young man and an older couple, immediately came to my rescue, calmed me, and helped me get up. They wanted to call for an ambulance, but I asked them not to call as it would be too expensive for me. They asked where I live, and I told them nearby. They then made a plan: The young man drove me home in my own car, his wife followed him in their car, and the older couple followed as well.

GYPSUM, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO