Baton Rouge, LA

21-year-old Zachery Gunter killed after a truck plunges from interstate near Perkins Road overpass (Baton Rouge, LA)

 5 days ago

On early Sunday morning, 21-year-old Zachery Gunter, of St. Francisville, lost his life while another suffered injuries after a truck fell from a Baton Rouge interstate.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at about 5:56 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado [...]

January 3, 2022

