Food Safety

Packaged Salads Tied to E. Coli Outbreak in 6 States

By Cara Murez
times-georgian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, Jan. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Check your packaged salad greens: More than a dozen people have been infected by a...

www.times-georgian.com

Related
foodsafetynews.com

FDA investigates new E. coli outbreak; continues work on other outbreaks

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of E. Coli O157:H7 infections but has not yet identified a source of the pathogen. The only specific information available as of Dec. 29 is the patient count, which stands at 11. The agency reports that it has begun traceback efforts but it has not named what food or foods it is tracking.
FOOD SAFETY
fox17.com

CDC issues E. coli alert regarding some packaged salads with December expirations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging consumers to check their fridges for packaged salads possibly linked to E. coli infections. The CDC said there has been a multistate outbreak of E. coli 0157:H7 that may be linked to Simple Truth Organic brand or Nature’s Basket brand Organic Power Greens. These salads are sold at grocery stores including Giant Eagle, Fred Meyer and QFC.
FOOD SAFETY
MyNorthwest

Seven E. coli cases in Washington linked to packaged salads

The state Department of Health has confirmed that Washington is part of an E. coli outbreak affecting six states. The seven cases of E. coli found so far in Washington are likely linked to Simple Truth Organic Power Greens sold at QFC and Fred Meyer stores. Consumers who have this product with a best-by date through Dec. 20 should get rid of it.
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

New Salad Recall Issued Across 13 States Over Listeria Concerns

Dole is recalling some bagged salad products because they may be contaminated with listeria. The company announced on Dec. 22 that it was recalling a long list of packaged vegetable products after a routine test found traces of listeria monocytogenes. The products were distributed to 13 states. According to the...
FOOD SAFETY
whtc.com

CDC – some packaged salad products linked to two listeria outbreaks

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is announcing that some types of packaged salad products have been linked to two different listeria outbreaks. The outbreaks are linked to the products Fresh Express and Dole. The recall for Fresh Express began on...
FOOD SAFETY
Lifehacker

Throw Out These Listeria-Ridden Salads, FDA Says

As handy as packaged salads can be—especially during the busy holidays—you may want to rethink using any currently in your fridge. That’s because Dole Fresh Vegetables has issued a voluntary, precautionary recall for all its salads processed at two of their facilities because of a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
FOOD SAFETY
Food Network

2 Salad Greens Recalls Have Been Issued — Time to Check Your Fridge

The FDA announced recalls from Fresh Express, Simple Truth and Nature’s Basket. Many bagged and boxed greens are affected, here is what you need to know. The company announced a recall on December 20th, 2021 of several bagged and boxed salad greens including labels that were branded (will say Fresh Express) and private (will be labeled as something other than Fresh Express) because of concerns of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The salad greens were distributed throughout the Northeast and Midwest and the FDA has provided a full-list (including photos) of all the bags affected in the recall. Products will have either Z324 or Z350 labeled under the Use-By date on the front of the bag/box. If any of these products are in your fridge they should be thrown out immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
