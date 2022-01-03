Allegheny Health Network reinstates visitations limitations due to COVID-19 surge

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network announced today that they’re reinstating temporary visitation limitations at its hospitals to further protect patients and caregivers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge across communities in Western Pennsylvania.

AHN is allowing just one inpatient visitor in its facilities per day during the regular hospital visitation hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The patient’s visitor/support person cannot change throughout the day.

Clergy visitation is also permitted in addition to the one support person.

Some exceptions to the temporary patient visitation policy may be made for those in the following areas or special circumstances:

Labor and Delivery

Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs)

Pediatrics

End of Life Care

Emergency Department

Surgery, outpatient diagnostic and ambulatory services

Patients with an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability, communication barrier, or behavioral concerns, or those with a physical disability

Patients being discharged, to assist in the delivery of discharge instructions.

Visitors to any AHN facility must be age 18 or older and will be asked to present a valid form of identification upon entering. Visitors will also continue to be screened for associated COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival and must always wear a mask.

Digital channels such as FaceTime and Snapchat are being recommended as options for remotely connecting with loved ones during their stay at the network’s hospitals.

“It is essential that we continue to take every measure that we can to protect our patients and caregivers from this virus, and we greatly appreciate the support and cooperation of our patients’ loved ones with those efforts, including limited visitation privileges at this time,” AHN’s Chief Quality & Learning Officer Brian Parker, MD, said.

The limitations go into effect immediately and will continue until further notice.

