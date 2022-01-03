News briefs: City of Chillicothe offering Christmas tree pickup

CHILLICOTHE — Safety Service Director, Jeff Carman, announced the City of Chillicothe will provide Christmas tree pickup service to city residents now through Jan. 31.

Christmas trees will be picked up on the same day as your regular garbage. Trees must be live (no artificial trees) and must have all decorations and stands removed or city crews will not take them. The trees should be placed in front of your residence and not blocking streets or sidewalks.

Do not place trees in the street.

City residents can also drop their trees of at the City Park Annex. This site is open daily 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Chillicothe will once again be partnering with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to re-purpose the trees for fish and wildlife habitat.

If you should have any questions, please feel free to contact the Service Department by calling (740) 773-2700, or by email to jeffrey.carman@chillicotheoh.gov

Elks deliver Christmas dinners to veterans

CHILLICOTHE — On Dec. 23, Chillicothe, OH Elks Lodge #52 delivered Christmas dinner consisting of ham, noodles, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, rolls and pumpkin pie to 62 veterans living in six veteran group homes located in Ross and surrounding counties.

Individual Christmas treat bags were delivered to the 62 veteran group home residents as well as the 35 veterans residing in the Alzheimer unit at the Chillicothe VA Medical Facility. The VA treat bags contained salty and sweet snacks, candy, beef jerky and puzzle books. The group home treat bags contained the same treats as well as McDonald’s gift cards.

The Christmas dinners and treat bags were assembled by members of Chillicothe Elks Lodge #52 and purchased with part of a $2,500 Freedom Grant from the Elks National Foundation.

Meetings

The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) will hold its next board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. at Southern Ohio Council of Governments, 167 West Main Street, Chillicothe Ohio. Board meetings usually are held the first Thursday of the month. For more information, call 740-775-5030.

The Colerain Township Board of Trustees will hold a special appropriations meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. at the fire department annex building in Hallsville.

The Liberty Township Board of Trustees will conduct a meeting for the fire department dependency board at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 12, and also conduct a reorganization meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 with the regular meeting immediately following. All meetings will be held at 4923 Vigo Road, Londonderry.

