ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Episode 9 Review: Batman And Robin

By Erik Kain
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What I love about Dexter: New Blood is its sense of humor. It’s funnier than the original series, and really leans into its strengths in that regard. Even the title sequence—“Dexter: New Blood” encased in ice—is goofy and over-the-top. Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall)...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Yes, That Was Ralph Macchio’s Daughter Julia Macchio in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The fourth season of Cobra Kai provided a slew of memorable moments. Some were musical — like Carrie Underwood’s surprising “Moment of Truth” cameo or Johnny’s Rocky-inspired “Burning Heart” training montage — while others (the final ten minutes of the Season 4 finale) have fans counting down the days until they can press play on Season 5. Yet one of the most surprising scenes from the fourth season was one we completely missed the first time around.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Episode 9 Trailer Features Dexter Teaching Harrison His Code: VIDEO

In a promo for Dexter: New Blood episode 9, we finally see Dexter share the code with his son Harrison. We know from the original series that the code was passed down to Dexter by his adopted father, Harry. He was around the same age that Harrison is now. The code exists to help their “Dark Passenger” and to curb their need to kill. Above all, the code teaches them how to satisfy these urges while remaining safe.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Dexter: New Blood Recap: It Feels Good to Be Bad

Since the very first episode of New Blood, I’ve been rooting for the death of Dexter Morgan. Looking back at the span of the fictional life of this character, he’s had a good run. He survived a bloody and traumatic childhood. He was taught a code to give a purpose to his murderous inclinations. He made an interesting and lucrative career for himself. He was, at times, a good brother and, at times, a good partner. He resurfaced the Miami Beach seafloor with the bodies of hundreds of evildoers. And he brought a son into this world, Harrison, whom he is just now letting into his life not out of guilt but out of love. The only place he has to go from here is his grave. His real grave this time, not another fake-out do-over where he pops up in a new city under a different name. The only possible outcome for New Blood that will leave fans with the sense of this all having been worth something is for this character to die and make way for something new in the form of his progeny. And I’d be comfortable at this point in placing a wager on that very thing taking place in episode ten. But what will that look like for Harrison, who has come all this way to suffer so much? Just as he’s starting to get that father figure he’s been desperately seeking out his whole young life, what will it do to his emotional psyche to lose it all over again? I think we’re about to find out.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Jones
Person
Michael C. Hall
Person
Matt Caldwell
Person
Jennifer Carpenter
Person
Alan Tudyk
Person
Johnny Sequoyah
Person
Robin
thecinemaholic.com

Does Dexter Die in New Blood? Will Angela Arrest Dexter?

It’s probably safe to say that the ending of the original ‘Dexter’ has split the fanbase. While there are some who love it, many are confused by the notion of Dexter abandoning his son and killing and going to the fringes of civilization to live as a lumberjack. So, when the revival series was announced, it gave them hope that they would finally get a satisfactory ending to Dexter’s story. And it seems that ‘Dexter: New Blood’ is racing toward that very direction. If you are wondering whether Dexter will die in the new series or Angela will arrest him, this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1: The problem with Bay Harbor Butcher twist

As we get closer to the end of Dexter: New Blood season 1, it’s obvious there is a lot going on here. Dexter and Harrison both have to contend with the threat of Kurt Caldwell, but there’s another threat lurking underneath the surface in Angela Bishop. What’s going...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 9: The Family Business

It’s time for Dexter and Harrison to have a difficult conversation. This is a moment I think we’ve all been waiting for since the moment Harrison arrived in Iron Lake. On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 9, “The Family Business,” Dexter opens up to Harrison, just as they both find themselves running into Kurt Caldwell yet again.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Dexter: New Blood Recap: An Urge Too Strong to Ignore

It’s the end of the road for Jim Lindsay, and it’s certainly the end of the road for Kurt Caldwell, but what will become of Dexter and Harrison Morgan? Now that Kurt is gone, Harrison has been taught “the code,” and Molly Park is forever silenced, Dexter/Jim has no one left to battle but himself.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Baseball#The Family Business#Polaroid
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale photo: Why is Dexter at the station?

In just a matter of days the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale is poised to air on Showtime, and all things could come to a boil. The biggest challenge Dexter Morgan may face here, ultimately, is one that he will not expect. Angela Bishop has already been digging into him and at this point, she’s got a pretty significant piece of evidence. Whether or not she can tie those metal rods to Dexter killing Matt Caldwell, though, remains to be seen.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’: What Will Dexter’s Ultimate Fate Be?

Things are winding down on “Dexter: New Blood”, and we’re wondering what’s in store for Dexter now that Kurt Caldwell is dead. In the previous episode, someone left a mysterious note in Angela’s mailbox reading “Jim Lindsay killed Matt Caldwell.” It also included the screw from Matt’s broken leg. Someone must have gone through the burned remains in the furnace; a surgical screw wouldn’t melt, not at smokestack temperatures.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Courtney Henggeler Keeps Pushing for Amanda’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Karate Breakout Moment

[This story contains spoilers for Cobra Kai season four.] Courtney Henggeler is still having trouble wrapping her head around the massive success of Cobra Kai. The hit Netflix show based on the Karate Kid franchise dropped its fourth season on New Year’s Eve and within days, it was among the top titles on the platform globally, per Netflix’s own metrics. A child of the ’80s who, like most, watched Karate Kid on a rotation, the actress who plays Amanda, wife of Daniel LaRusso, told The Hollywood Reporter she takes great pride both in the series and her character’s significant development throughout the seasons,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cobra Kai’ Star Thomas Ian Griffith Teases Chilling Terry Silver Future

Thomas Ian Griffith is right there with Cobra Kai fans: He can’t believe Terry Silver is back — and he is also loving every minute of the diabolical Karate Kid villain’s return. The popular Netflix series dropped its fourth season on New Year’s Eve and within days, it was among the top titles on the platform globally, per the streaming giant’s own metrics. Among the newest series cast members, Griffith is reprising his antagonist introduced in 1989’s Karate Kid Part III. And just like in that film, Terry Silver is here to make Daniel LaRusso’s life hell. Although Part III was not as...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 1 Trailer Teases Final Moves for the Byrde Family

Netflix has debuted a trailer for Part 1 of the fourth and final season of “Ozark,” which premieres on Jan. 21. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, who get entangled with the local criminals of the Ozarks in Missouri after moving there to continue their money laundering scheme. Season 4 will follow the couple after the killing of Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), an attorney for the Navarro drug cartel. Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) brings Marty and Wendy further into the operation while they try to escape the Ozarks, but their past continues to haunt...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Scott Pilgrim’: Netflix & UCP Developing Anime Series Based On Graphic Novel, Creator Bryan Lee O’Malley & BenDavid Grabinski To Write

Scott Pilgrim will make his return to screen with Netflix and UCP teaming up for an anime series based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series. Sources confirmed to Deadline that O’Malley will write and executive produce with BenDavid Grabinski, showrunner of Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival. Grabinski and O’Malley will showrun the series with Science SARU set to animate, should it receive a series order. Science SARU’s Eunyoung Choi will produce and Abel Gongora will direct the series. Netflix and UCP declined to comment. The cult favorite was previously adapted into the 2010 cult favorite Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World...
COMICS
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
94K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy