Kanye West has confirmed that a new fashion collaboration between his brand Yeezy, high street store Gap and high fashion brand Balenciaga is in the works.The rapper, who now goes by Ye, took to Instagram to share an excerpt from a legal document that contained the details of the three fashion brands and their signatures.Text on the document listed a clause relating to the “collaboration agreement”, but the post did not have a caption.The project between West and Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga who goes by his first name, is officially called Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.The collaboration...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO