Those thinking about a new career can find help this January at the Bettendorf Public Library. On January 6th the Library, along with Black Hawk College’s Angela Striegel, is hosting a presentation to help job seekers craft attention-grabbing resumes. This workshop will take place at 7:00 PM and is available both in person and online. In-person attendees will meet at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. The online attendance will be available live via GoToMeeting. Registration is limited and required to attend this event. Those wishing to sign up to attend in person or virtually can visit http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/5796203 or call 563-344-4175.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 16 DAYS AGO