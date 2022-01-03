ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Betty White’s Father, a World War I Veteran and Radio Maker, was Born in Michigan

By Brandon James - WBCK
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Longtime television legend and in-general, wonderful human being on all accords, Betty White passed away on December 31, 2021 at the age of 99. She was only a couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday and the news started to break just as New Year's Eve was setting in, stunning...

1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
1049 The Edge

Strange Designs Left In Michigan Man’s Frozen Pond

There are some anomalies that can easily be explained when it comes to the way water reacts when winter comes along, but one Michigan man was left puzzled after he noticed strange designs left on the top level of ice in his pond. Brad Johnson is convinced that aliens visited his pond after he went outside with his daughter just outside of Caro, Michigan and noticed something strange about the ice:
CARO, MI
1049 The Edge

Secret Facebook Group for Homophobic Parents In Plainwell Outed

A private Facebook group with the mission of removing pride flags from Plainwell schools has been exposed. 'Empowering Parents in Plainwell Schools' is the private Facebook group that is fighting to stop inclusion in their local school system. This is not the only Facebook group of its kind. This local group has copied the name and ideology of other identical anti-LGBTQ+ Facebook groups around the nation. Why fight inclusion? That's a good question. Where many parents, students, and school faculty feel it's important to make all students feel safe on campus regardless of their gender, orientation, or race; groups like this seem to have an opposing view. Many groups like this have taken the stance that having a pride flag on campus or teaching sexual education is meant to indoctrinate students. In fact, Washtenaw County, Michigan parents attempted to sue the DOJ in late 2020 with a similar accusation according to NBC News,
PLAINWELL, MI
1049 The Edge

Michigan Man Captures Beauty of a Group of Eagles and Eaglets from Home

Imagine walking out your door only to be greeted by a majestic congregation of American Bald Eagles and their eaglets. The American Bald Eagle population has truly grown in the last decade. They are now frequently spotted across the state. At one time there were only about 30 pairs of bald eagles in Michigan. Estimates as of November 2021 put the population closer to 900 pairs of bald eagles in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

The Queen of England Just Sent THIS Message To An Ohio Girl

It's not every day commoners like ourselves get interactions from one of the most well known families in the world, but one little girl from Ohio who dressed as the Queen for Halloween received a very special Christmas gift. Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, the Hon. Mary Morrison reached out through a royal letter on behalf of the Queen, after 1-year-old Jalayne Sutherland's mom, Katelyn, sent photos of the costume to the palace back in October. The letter read:
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Rose Township, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
1049 The Edge

Did You Know The World’s Largest Lug Nut is in Michigan?

Does Michigan have the largest suspension bridge, log cabin, and lug nut in the world? Yes, yes it does. A giant silver lugnut that weighs an estimated 5,000 pounds sits on top of a brick smokestack in Lansing, Michigan. This giant, shiny auto part has been deemed the largest lug nut in the world. But, why?
LANSING, MI
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo Funny Guy Gets Millions of Views on TikTok

During the day he works in Human Resources but at night it's all about making people laugh. In a way, it seems like a huge contradiction. Working in HR where you hold employees to a high standard of professionalism and political correctness. Then try your hand at stand-up comedy. This is what David Steves, @cgmcomedy on TikTok, had to say about doing comedy,
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Need Your Driveway Plowed? Michigan Born Business, QuickPlow Is The Uber of Snowplows

QuickPlow is hoping to change the way you get snow out of your driveway in Michigan this winter. I do the same thing every single year at the start of winter. When the snow starts to fall I tell myself that I don't need to hire a plow guy because I can shovel my driveway myself. I come up with a list of reasons why it's best if I just do it. The list usually includes getting good exercise and a handful of other lies I tell myself.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

A Michigan Teacher Quarantines in Bathroom After Testing Positive Mid-Flight

This West Michigan native ended up isolated in an airplane bathroom for over 3 hours after testing positive for Covid-19 on her way to Iceland. This could have been a story of misery, but instead became a story about a new friendship. Before we get to the friendship, let's talk about how Marisa Fotieo didn't find out she had Covid-19 until she was halfway across the Atlantic Ocean.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
1049 The Edge

You Can Not Touch Michigan’s Largest Natural Freshwater Spring

This may be the most breathtaking body of water in Michigan. Have you ever been there?. Kitch-iti-kipi Spring can be found in Michigan's Upper Peninsula in Palms Book State Park in Manistique. Kitch-iti-kipi was the Native American's term for "big cold spring" or "mirror of heaven" in the Ojibwe language. These are both very accurate names for the largest natural freshwater spring in Michigan according to ExploringTheNorth.com,
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Epstein and Maxwell Used Michigan Teen Camp To Find Underage Girls

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein picked up at least one 14-year-old girl at this Michigan arts camp for teens. The Interlochen Center for the Arts is a non-profit, tax-exempt, art school and camp. Youth travel from all over the world to study music, dance film, and other audio and visual arts. The Interlochen Center is near the Northwest corner of Michigan's lower peninsula, kind of in the middle of nowhere, in the very small town of Interlochen. The population of this tiny Michigan town was estimated to be less than 600 residents according to the U.S. Census.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Michigan Bird Rescues Take In Over 800 Parakeets From Hoarder

Christmas weekend was for the birds this year at this Michigan Animal Welfare group in Macomb county. Everybody is chirping about what happened last Thursday evening, a.k.a. Christmas Eve Eve, at the Detroit Animal Welfare Group. That's when the son of an animal hoarder called to let them know he would be bringing in around 80 birds. That's a lot of birds. It turns out, 80 parakeets is not a lot, compared to the 497 parakeets that showed up in a pick-up truck later that evening. Sadly, the nearly 500 birds were crammed into 7 cages upon arrival.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Radio#World War I#War#Nbc#Findagrave Com#Pfc Horace Logan White#4th Division
1049 The Edge

West Michigan Goats Will Eat Your Christmas Tree For You

Don't just throw out your Christmas Tree, feed it to this hungry trip of goats. Here's where you can drop off your Christmas tree for the goat feast. I remember being taught the 3 R's in grade school, "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle." This may be one of the more natural ways to take the 3 R's to the next level. The Fields Farm in Comstock Park, Michigan (Kent County) is asking nearby residents to take their real Christmas trees to a drop-off location at 849 Buth NE. Those trees will feed the goats on their farm. Is there a better way to recycle your Christmas tree instead of tossing it or burning it?
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Saranac Farm Donates Eggs By The Million

One million eggs can make a whole lot of omelets. On Tuesday, Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch announced that it has donated 1.8 million eggs in 2021, surpassing their amounts for donations, for any previous year. Located in Saranac, Michigan east of Grand Rapids, Herbruck’s is a fourth-generation family farm that...
SARANAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
1049 The Edge

This Christmas Attraction Would Make Kalamazoo A Michigan Holiday Destination

The holidays really seemed to sneak up on us this year, and now that Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa are all over, it's time to start thinking about the next holiday season. Kalamazoo was lucky this year, as we saw the return of the holiday parade, after it being cancelled in 2020. But there is one thing in particular I think Kalamazoo is in need of and would really make our city a "must see" around the holiday season.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

This Kalamazoo Christmas Shop Comes To Life Every December

The Christmas Emporium is one of the most unique storefronts in the Vine neighborhood and one of the strangest aspects of this little hidden gem in Kalamazoo is that they are only open a few hours during the Holidays. So how does a Christmas shop only open a few hours a year stay in business? With goodwill and charity. Very little is known about this Christmas shop located at the corner of Axtell & Westnedge, so much so that there is no business information on Google, nor do they have their own social media page.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy