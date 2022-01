The hospitalisations among children under the age of five, who are too young to get the Covid vaccine, has increased sharply in recent weeks. According to government data released on Friday, the number has reached its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic. Dr Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said this makes it even more important for adults and older children to get vaccinated to protect those who can’t yet get the shots. With the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreading across the country, the hospitalisation rate in young kids has swelled...

